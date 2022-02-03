Steam reveals the dates of its next sales that will be held between February and July

The promotions that Valve carries out from time to time related to Steam are welcomed with open arms so that we can have access to hundreds of discounts on video games available in the digital store. To this day, the sales dedicated to the Lunar New Year are still active, but throughout 2022 many others will arrive.

Valve has released the exact date on which they will be produced upcoming steam deals, with several themed events that will be focused on certain types of games. Therefore, you can already go rubbing your hands, because there are a few coming from February to July.

The first of them will be the next edition of Steam Next Fest, which, like on other occasions, will allow us to download demos of hundreds of releases that will arrive during the coming months. From there, many other promotions will take place, so we leave you with the list for you to take into account:

Steam Next Fest : from February 21 to 28. Sales focused on games with demos.

: from February 21 to 28. Sales focused on games with demos. Remote Play Together : from February 28 to March 7. Discounts for all those games with cooperative multiplayer, whether online or split screen.

: from February 28 to March 7. Discounts for all those games with cooperative multiplayer, whether online or split screen. JRPG : from March 14 to 21. Discounts for all those JRPG.

: from March 14 to 21. Discounts for all those JRPG. SimFest – Hobby Edition : from March 28 to April 4. Discounts on games where effort and hard work becomes fun.

: from March 28 to April 4. Discounts on games where effort and hard work becomes fun. die-a-lot : from May 2 to 9. Discounts on games with roguelike, roguelite, metroidvania and soulslike mechanics.

: from May 2 to 9. Discounts on games with roguelike, roguelite, metroidvania and soulslike mechanics. Racing : from May 23 to 30. Discounts that will delight all those who love driving games.

: from May 23 to 30. Discounts that will delight all those who love driving games. Steam Summer Sale : from June 23 to July 7. One of the biggest sales of the year.

: from June 23 to July 7. One of the biggest sales of the year. Survival: from July 18 to 25. Sales in which the survival mechanic is the most important.

Of course beyond July there will be more promotions, such as the usual autumn and winter ones, but at the moment none of them have a date of celebration. In any case, with this list your portfolio can already be clear when it will shake.