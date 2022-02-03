Starzplay Showcases Sean Penn And Julia Roberts’ Transformation In Political Thriller ‘Gaslit’ Coming April 24

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts become John and Martha Mitchell for the ‘Gaslit’ miniseries centered on the latter’s role as an unexpected Watergate whistleblower. For serialists – 03 Feb 2022

Watergate is one of the most well-known political scandals. Uncovered in the early 1970s, the case of corruption that ended the mandate of President Nixon has been told in numerous works of cinema and literature and when we thought that nothing new could be told anymore, Gaslitwhich promises to offer the story from a different perspective.

The miniseries focuses on the character of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), an unexpected whistleblower and the first person to reveal the scandal thus becoming the object of a ruthless smear campaign by the White House and her own husband, Attorney General John Mitchell (Sean Penn). Also involved in the plot John Dean (Dan Stevens), a brilliant administration lawyer dragged into disguise and pushed center stage with his acerbic and clever wife, ‘Mo’ (Betty Gilpin).

Robbie Pickering is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner. and ensures that the project has the objective of bring “real humanity to the subject” and thus obtain “a much richer and closer story than the usual dramas of the time, focused on men”. In this way, Pickering explains that we find a exciting series “about marriage, love, betrayal and, ultimately, hope”. The creator has highlighted the performances of the cast, led by Julia Roberts, and the transformation of Sean Penn to bring the characters to life. The result can already be seen in the first teaser of the series.

Gaslit pick up the untold stories and the forgotten characters of the scandalstarting with Nixon’s bunglers and opportunists, through the fanatics who helped commit the crimes and the tragic whistleblowers who brought down the corrupt company.

Julia Roberts gets into the skin of Marta Mitchel, wife of Attorney General John Mitchel, a high-profile Arkansas socialite. She will be the one to sound the alarm about what is happening in the Nixon administration and about the President’s own involvement in Watergate. In the end, Martha has first-hand information thanks to her husband’s relationship with Nixon. The attorney general was the president’s closest adviser and best friend. Mitchel is a temperamental, ruthless and foul-mouthed man and, in love with his wife, but that at a given moment he will have to choose between Martha and the president. Together with these protagonists they complete the cast Shea Whingham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell.

The series is based on the first season of the podcast Slow Burn and also has Matt Ross as director and executive producer. Julia Roberts also serves as executive producer Through his company Red Om Films and the creator of the podcast, Leon Neyfakh has stepped in as a consultant.