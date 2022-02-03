Spider-Man No Way Home: The Original Aunt May Death Scene | COVID-19 | Marvel Movies | MCU | FAME

What happened in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”? Aunt May’s death in the recent Marvel movie was a blow to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, this moment was going to happen in a different way, according to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, screenwriter of the film that brought together Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. This is what is known of the original plan for the death of the aforementioned character.

The film directed by jon watts It was a worldwide phenomenon in movie theaters during 2021. And, despite the months that have passed, what is seen on the big screen today continues to generate great questions.

Because the film not only had as its high point the return of the Spiderman and his villains, like the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and dr octopus (alfred molina), but generated other conflicts in the universe of the arachnid superhero.

Now the debate has stopped at the death of Aunt May in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” following the writers’ reveal of the plot that was seen on the big screen. Many have wondered if what was raised at the beginning was a better ending for her.

HOW WAS AUNT MAY’S DEATH POSED IN THE BEGINNING OF “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”?

the death of the Aunt May in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” It was going to be otherwise at first, according to the film’s writer, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It was not intended that the Green Goblin would murder her in the house of Happy (Jon Favreau) but in an ambulance. This had to be reconsidered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its biosecurity protocols.

“We had the idea that maybe it was going to be inside an ambulance and we had a whole version that was built around that, but it wasn’t practical for filming because of COVID-19.”declared mckenna in an interview to Gold Derby.

He added that, in this way, they had to adjust all the details with the appearance of the dangerous coronavirus. “So we had to physically move the scene to another location while trying to keep all the other elements working. We had to make adjustments and that’s the kind of thing that happens in production. So it was (complicated), but I’m glad that it turned out the way it did and that it affected people the way we wanted it to, that it resonated, because it’s so important to Peter’s story and his journey.”detailed in the aforementioned film.

HOW OLD WAS AUNT MAY IN “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”?

In addition, it should be noted that in the trilogy of “Spider-Man” by Sam Raimi, the character was played by RosemaryHarris; while in the moviesThe Amazing Spider-Man” Sally Field did. In this third installment known as “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the actress was observed Marisa Tomei embodying the aunt Mayalthough much younger.

It should be noted that Marisa Tomei He was 52 years old when he participated in “Captain America: Civil War”. In the first movie spider-man the aunt May Is 53 years old. However, when Thanos makes the snap in “Avengers: Infinity War” he subtracted half of the life in the universe for five years, being the year 2023, according to screenrant.

On the other hand, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is set in 2024 and at that time the aunt May he should be 60 years old, although by Thanos’ action he was still 54. In that sense, Spider-Man: No Way Home starts after “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and at that time he was still 54 years old.

