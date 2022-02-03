‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Did the Writers Consider Bringing Back Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark? – Movie News

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ brought a host of actors back into the fray including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but did the writers consider doing the same with Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark?

One of the many things for which the public could not contain their overflowing emotion while watching Spider-Man: No Way Home, was for the return of iconic actors within the spider sagas on the big screen. Of course Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield were the icing on the cake, but speaking of which, did the writers consider doing the same with Robert Downey Jr.? Clearly Tony Stark sacrificed himself at the end of Avengers: Endgamebut the effects of the multiverse could still surprise us.

And to resolve all these issues, the screenwriters of the highest-grossing film in the history of Mexico, Chris Mckenna Y Erik Sommerssat down to chat with the podcast The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith and they addressed all these issues. “I think honestly that’s impossible in the halls of Marvel, at least in our experience. They don’t like to constantly evoke Iron Man.”McKenna assured.

Tony cast such a big shadow even after Endgame – which we covered in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ – but I think everyone felt that we can’t keep going down Tony’s well.

The idea of ​​keeping their distance from the genius behind Stark Industries was also why they decided to give Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) one of the most emotional moments in the film, yes, when he says the iconic line: “With great power comes great responsibility.” Although Tony had a crucial role in the development of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), “I think we started to understand as we were writing this, Tony wasn’t Uncle Ben. He was a father figure.”said the screenwriter.

“But I think when writing No Way Homewe began to realize that we had an opportunity here to tell a different story for Peter Parker That, by the end of this movie, maybe it’s a different origin story than what everyone has assumed up to this point.”

Would history have been different with Tony Stark? Although we could consider a positive response, Chris McKenna confessed that it would be quite the opposite, he even stated the following: “I don’t think having Tony there would have done anything.. We begin to realize that the moral impetus – the reference point of her life – of hers is May and that she is being tested for the first time to see if she can really live by this code that she has instilled in her. “.

It was like that Chris Mckenna Y Erik Sommers They didn’t really consider ways to bring Tony Stark back and the reasons they shared were many, but the main one was the moral weight that Aunt May has in this Peter’s life, so, as much as Tony became a father figure, it wouldn’t have made much of a difference in Spider-Man: No Way HomeAt least that’s what the writers think. do you agree with them?