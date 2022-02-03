Soteldo’s illusion upon reaching a Mexican giant

One of the novels of the continent’s pass market came to an end: Yeferson Soteldo defined his future and left MLS to move to Mexico. After representing Venezuela in the double date of the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, the 10th put an end to the wait and he is now in Monterrey to join Tigres UANL.

With the desire to emigrate and with no room to shine at Toronto FC with the confirmation of the future arrival of Lorenzo Insigne by mid-year, Soteldo had no other alternative than to look for a new destination. And it will not move from Concacaf. After leaving Canada and Major League Soccer, he will continue his career in Liga MX.



He comes from playing with his team. (EFE/Miguel Gutierrez)

Look also

Palmeiras, Flamengo, São Paulo and, mainly, Santos, an old acquaintance, were the clubs that were interested in taking over his services. But the interests of his now former club prevailed and the desire to have Carlos Salcedo, a former Felino defender, was key to the exchange.

“Toronto FC announces that the club has agreed the terms to transfer Venezuelan international Yeferson Soteldo to Liga MX club Tigres UANL. Soteldo, 24, who joined the institution on April 26, 2021, played 26 games in all competitions with four goals and 10 assists in the last season,” reads Toronto’s post from a few days ago.



He wants to leave behind his time in the MLS.

Look also

“Welcome Yeferson Soteldo to your new home, that of the most passionate team in Mexico!” the Mexicans wrote. And they added: “Here we wait for you, Tigre!”. Meanwhile, the player said: “I’m Yeferson Soteldo, I’m excited to soon feel the affection of the fans at the Volcano. See you soon.”

Soteldo is already in Mexico

Look also

​After a waiting time, Yeferson traveled with the Uruguayan Nico López, he has already landed on Aztec soil and is ready to join his new teammates in Tigres. The Venezuelan arrived in Nuevo León, put on his club clothes and said his first words as a feline player. “For me the first thing is the goals and assists, the most important thing for me is to win titles and be able to win the classic”, released.

In addition, Soteldo revealed that it was easy to make the decision to reach the Universitarios: “A very nice challenge, I think it was easy when the proposal was given, I come here with great enthusiasm, with desire, it is a good place to do nice things”.

🇻🇪🤙🏼! The 🟡 and 🔵 are so good for you, Yeferson! pic.twitter.com/8JKr96SB3V – Official Tigers Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) February 3, 2022

Look also

“Playing with the players that are here for me will be an important challenge and I have to take it in the best way and think that we can win good things here and with much more confidence and experience, I’m only 24 years old”, he added.

How is Tigers coming?

​​Tigres played three games in Liga MX with a win (2-1 against Pumas), a draw (1-1 against Santos Laguna) and a defeat (0-2 against leader Puebla). This Sunday, February 6, they will receive Mazatlán and the debut could take place against Chivas de Guadalajara on date 5.