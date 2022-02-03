Sony marks a record year thanks to games and subscriptions and PS5 has surpassed Wii U sales

The PlayStation owner has shared her latest results report that updates her sales figure.

February 2, 2022

After a month of January of authentic madness, closed with Sony buying Bungie for a figure close to 3,600 million dollars, the month of February arrives with a new Results report of the companies focused on the third quarter of the fiscal year and on the data that 2021 leaves us. We know that the company that owns PlayStation has not had much impact with its purchase, but they can be satisfied with what they achieved last year.

In the document and thanks to the information compiled by the Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad We can see that the most striking thing is the update of the sales figure of its new generation console. PS5 has sold 17.3 million units as of December 2021, which is about three million less than PS4 at that time. The previous generation console already has 116.8 million units sold with 200,000 more in the last quarter, while the new generation has placed 3.9 million in that period.

Still, it’s a pretty impressive statistic when you consider the stark component shortages that are affecting the production of all sorts of technology globally, including video game consoles and hardware. However, this affect forecasts, since they have gone from expecting 22.5 million consoles sold by March 2022 to only 19.3. As an additional detail, comment that PlayStation 5 has surpassed Wii U in the list of best-selling consoles historically.

PS5 sales forecasts have been reducedDespite all these difficulties that we have commented on, the shared data confirms a record year for Sony, since its video games and services division has generated 24.87 billion dollars in revenue, which represents a growth of 8.9% compared to the previous year. These percentages do not include mobile gaming, which is within the Sony Music segment.

Hardware has accounted for 24% of sales, while a great impact can be seen from the digital games, add-ons and subscriptions. These account for 66% of sales, confirming the importance of digital business in the company. It accounts for two thirds of the total income generated and has been constantly growing if we look at the evolution since 2012.

The digital market accounts for two thirds of revenueAs for PlayStation Plus subscriptions, the data specifies that they are one of the most important legs economically. The subscription service adds 48 million subscribers and 111 million active users each month. It is also fair to note that around 43% of accounts pay a monthly fee.

Lastly, it’s worth noting how the games are performing. Once again, the importance of the digital market comes to the fore, since the 67.5% of 2021 sales were digitala higher percentage than that obtained in 2020. Of course, the games sold have dropped by around 14% compared to that period, with 294 million software units.

In short: Sony has had a very successful year in relation to its video games division led by its consoles and services, although the general performance of PlayStation 5 has been affected by the shortage of machines available in the market. Being already in February, we can say that a important stage if we look at video games, since in just a few weeks Horizon: Forbidden West, the first great exclusive of the year, will be launched, shortly after Gran Turismo 7 will arrive. In addition, there are plans to launch your own service that competes with Game Passsomething we should know something about very soon.

