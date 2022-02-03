“Sometimes they forget how they spent it in the Selection”

William Ochoa sent a ‘dart’ of those that burn after the victory against Panama. The goalkeeper of Tri reminded him of Oswaldo Sanchez already Moses Munoz how difficult it is to win in the World Cup Qualifiers.

And it is that Mexico has suffered in recent games to get the victories, so the now commentator of TUDN they have ‘attacked’ with everything.

“It seems that now it turns out that all the games are easy and that winning away is easy for everyone, things are not like that and the people who were in the National Team and who work with you know it (TUDN), that sometimes they forget what they experienced here and also how they spent it here”, mentioned Ochoa for the same television.

Similarly, the Aztec goalkeeper reiterated his confidence in Gerardo Martino and trusts that it will be qualified to the World Cup.

“The daddy He is the head of this group, he is the leader who is going to lead us to qatar since day 1 that we played the friendly against chili in the United States, I think they have an excellent group, excellent players and we have to qualify,” he added.

After the interview with Memo, Oswaldo Sanchez He affirmed that they are there to analyze and not to ‘cheer on’.

