Snoring took away her mother’s memory; Michelle saves her memories in a podcast

If he had to underline something characteristic of his mother, it was his snoring. She was even the “cheek” among her family and friends: her mom snored so loud that she sometimes kept people close to her from sleeping. However, they did not know that it was her body asking for help.

YOU CAN READ: Lizeth disappeared in Sonora on a day out; they find her body half buried

Michelle Sermeño tells La Silla Rota that his mother suffers from a disorder called Sleep apnea, which is that the person stops breathing while asleep. That is, the snoring they were a sign that his breathing had stopped and his brain was running out of oxygen.

(Mrs. Olga, mother of Michelle. Photo: Courtesy)

Is lack of oxygenhas caused some parts of Mrs. Olga’s brain to calcify and little by little her memories have been lost.

Like most people, Michelle and her sister were unaware of this disease and its consequences. They first began to notice that her mother was more forgetful than usual, after she no longer remembered certain anecdotes that she always told very happily. That’s when they decided it was time to go to the doctor.

“She began to lose her memory, she forgot things and then we took her to the hospital to find out what it was. Between the studies, she had a sleep assessment and it turned out that it was an urgent case,” says Michelle, the eldest daughter.

The studies showed that Mrs. Olga already had an affectation in the frontal lobe and that he had even had several cerebral microinfarcts by lack of oxygen. Doctors provided him with a sleep device, which is responsible for oxygenating his brain when his breathing stops during sleep.

However, it is already too late. Her memory will never be the same and each time she will lose her memories a little more.

A PODCAST SO THAT YOUR MEMORY REMAINS SAVED

For Michelle and his sister, the memories of his mother, the “Mrs O“, as they are also called, are invaluable. That’s why they looked for a way to keep them stored forever.

In August 2021 they created a podcast called “Of-mind ambiguous and talkative“, where Olga is the protagonist and talks about everything that comes from her heart: anecdotes, childhood memories or some moments that marked her in her 68 years of life.

“He began to forget family stories, so we began to think: how are we going to do it? After that, he won’t remember anything; the anecdotes, the stories, and that’s when I started to tell him that if I didn’t would like to record an internet radio program and that’s when she said yes, she always wanted to be an announcer,” she says.

In one of the episodes, he recounted how his first job was in a bakery, where he lost his job in a single day, for accusing a man of touching his waist without his consent. In another of the chapters he relates that he has never liked cooking and recommends not eating from his dishes.

“From the mountains to the city” and “The good luck of the Mrs O“, are some other titles of the podcast where Olga captures her memories.

Michelle She says that her mother has had very strong experiences and has had an extraordinary life: she has raised her daughters on her own, she was one of the first telephone operators in Mexico and many more experiences that they seek to highlight.

“She is a woman who has fought a lot, she has had many situations in her life that have led her to make strong decisions, she is very brave,” she adds.

In addition, the microphone is given to doña Olga. She worked for a time in a radio station and sometimes supported by recording commercials. Also, at 24 years old, she was a “cable girl” in the 70s, like the Netflix series, but she, with the company Telefónica del Noroeste (Telnor).

THE PANDEMIC AFFECTED THE MOOD OF THE OLDER ADULTS

Since her diagnosis, Olga’s situation has not been easy and the covid-19 pandemic worsened her emotional health. Michelle explains that in 2019 her mother started attending a nursery for older adults of the municipal DIF, in Tijuana, Baja California, where they reside. In that place she lived with other people, played, laughed and even danced.

When the confinement began, her mother had a drastic change in her life and began to be locked up in the walls of her house all day, which aggravated her memory and her emotional state.

“Like several older adults, (the pandemic) has affected him emotionally and in his social development and that affects his emotional health and his optimal state. In 2021 we started with a difficult situation, she got very sick, we noticed that she forgot more things, which increased due to the same lack of socialization, “she details.

(Michelle and Olga. Photo: Courtesy)

Nearly two years later, day care centers for older adults of the Tijuana DIF have not yet reopened their doors, but with vaccination and protection measures, Michelle and his sister trying to take their mom to cafes and other outdoor places to help her mood.

LOVE IN TIMES OF COVID-19

It was precisely in the Grandfather’s House where the Mrs O She met her boyfriend, a 70-year-old man with whom she fell in love and with whom she exchanged anecdotes, details and had long walks holding hands.

“One day he came from the nursery and told us: I have a special friend. Then he told me: I have a boyfriend, but don’t tell your sister, as he felt that we were going to tell him that he couldn’t have a boyfriend, “recalls Michelle between laughs.

The covid-19 confinement separated them for a while, but after they both received the vaccine last year, they were able to organize romantic dates to be together again.

Michelle He is the one who regularly takes them somewhere like a park, a danzón night or for a coffee and gives them their space so they can laugh and talk.

“After they were vaccinated, we met them so they could say hello and go out, I take them to the park to walk, to a cafe, I have tried to take them at least once a month to go to breakfast. I take them to different areas of the city,” he adds.

Given the scenario that is painted in the world due to the rebound in cases and the new Omicron variant, as well as the memory lossOlga’s daughters want her to have a full old age and emotional health.

SNORE IT’S A CRY FOR HELP

Michelle considers that the health authorities in Mexico should alert the population about the Sleep apneasince the snoring they are taken lightly and not as a signal from the body asking for help for the lack of oxygen.

They look for that too with this podcast more people can learn about the effects caused by the disorder, and that those who are in time can seek professional help to avoid the memory loss as happened to Olga.

“He takes ‘oh you snore and that’s it’ very lightly, but it’s something serious. If we had known years before, we would have treated him for sleep apnea and perhaps the neuronal damage he has right now would not be the same. To each person who snores would say, go and even a sleep test”, calls Michelle.

In Mexico, according to figures from the Mexican Sleep Society, 1 in 3 people suffer from one or more sleep disorders and snoring is the main one in our country.

Among the affections, a patient with Sleep apnea they are more prone to vehicular, work or domestic accidents, as well as depressive or anxiety symptoms, as well as problems with memory, attention, concentration and cardiovascular diseases.

(djh)