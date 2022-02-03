Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has a world record

Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Photo: Getty Images

At only 15 years old, Shilohthe first daughter biological test Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, has a world record that not many know.

Shilohthe daughter elder of the Jolie-Pittwas born on May 26, 2006 and her name comes from a Hebrew word that means “the one who must be sent”.

At the time of her birth, the little girl never imagined that she would have a world record within a few months of life.

Many photographers and the press wanted to be the first to get a portrait of Shiloh, well it was the first daughter birth of one of the most recognized couples of Hollywood and although her parents wanted to keep their daughter’s life private, in the end the face of Shiloh it came to light.

the fame of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt made Shiloh got a world recordthat the renowned wax museum Madame Tussauds made a figure of her.

“We are very excited about having converted Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt in Madame Tussaud’s first wax baby. Even though she is only a few months old, she has already become an image in popular culture,” Janine DiGioacchino, the museum’s director, said in 2006.

THE LOOKS OF SHILOH JOLIE-PITT

Shiloh He has drawn attention for his looks, when he began to grow up and make decisions about how to dress, his followers noticed that he liked ties, wide clothes and men’s suits.

Angelina Jolie talked about it in an interview for Vanity Fair magazine and said that together with Brad Pitt They decided that they should not tell her how to dress, “let her find her place.”

In his most recent appearance, alongside his mother Angelina Jolie, Shiloh He showed that his looks at the time of dressing have changed, now he chooses to wear dresses and uses some makeup, something quite surprising because in 2019 he began a hormonal treatment to change gender.

SHILOH JOLIE-PITT IN THE MOVIES

The daughter elder of the Jolie-Pitt She ventured into the cinema when she played the role of Caroline Muller, in the film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which starred her father, Brad Pitt.

Shiloh He also voiced the character of Shuai Shuai in Kung Fu Panda 3 which was released in 2016.

