Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spark reconciliation rumors after being caught walking their pet

After weeks of his followers receiving the news of his breakup, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes lit the flame of hope for a possible reconciliation after being caught together for the first time in what seemed like a romantic walk. Here we tell you the details!

In several images published by the American portal TMZ, the now ex-partner is appreciated while walking through the streets of Miami. However, they did not do it alone, but in the company of his son (or at least that is how celebrities describe him): their pet Tarzan.

It was in November 2020 when Shawn introduced the world to Tarzan, an adorable golden retriever, posting a carousel of cute images with the puppy.

Although these postcards caused a stir among the community of fans who have followed Camila and Shawn’s romance, everything seems to indicate that it was only a friendly exit. Even if this did not take long to arouse the hope of a reconciliation among the interpreters of “Señorita”.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s walk comes a few months after announcing their breakup through social networks. With a brief but unexpected message, the singers established that despite their distance, their friendship was still intact:

“Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friendsBoth published through their respective Instagram accounts.

