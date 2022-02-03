Shakira was the other… Who is Nuria Tomás, Piqué’s ex?

The love story between Pique and Shakira seems to come out of a fairy tale, their romance saw the first sparks way back in 2010, when at the World Cup in South Africa, Spain won the World Cup and Shakira sang the “Waka Waka”Pique had a participation in the recording of the song and that’s where they met, today they celebrate 12 years of relationship.

But Piqué was not an available man At that time, he was in a relationship with Nuria Thomas.

Who is Nuria Tomas?

Nuria Tomás is a renowned businesswoman and actress of Spanish television, model and daughter of businessman Enrique Tomásowner of the ham empire that bills more than 60 million euros a year.

The model was in the mouth of the media when there was talk of a possible infidelity on the part of the player Gerard Piquewho had already met Shakira.

Although it was all rumours, the transatlantic couple has already said that the crush was before going to South Africa and when the relationship with Nuria was still valid.

“I told him we would meet in the final. She was going to sing the anthem at the closing ceremony and I took it for granted that we would play that game. We lost the first match, but in the end we won,” Piqué commented in an interview with French media.

For his part, despite all the negativity Tomás received, she stayed strong and was able to move forwardkept silent for a long time and avoided taking economic advantage of morbidity.

“They have called me many times to ask for interviews and I have always refused to speak(…) I would betray myself. I have nothing to say about my private life. The difference with another couple is a surnamethe feelings are the same”, he said for the media.

But finally, and after the news cooled down, he spoke about it in an interview.

“Gerard is a good person and you have to wish good people the best; years ago the wound is closed and I’ve been wishing him the best for years,” he explained about Piqué.

In addition, they asked her if she could still enjoy Shakira’s music, to which she replied that of course she could.

What happened to Nuria Tomás?

Without grudges in between, Nuria made her life and continued to grow as a personworked with international actresses like Sofía Vergara and went through a relationship with the famous motorcyclist Jorge Lorenzo, but the relationship also ended.

Later, he formalized his relationship with the businessman Agus Puig Gibernau, married on October 23, 2020, in the middle of the pandemic; she unfortunately she suffered a miscarriage in her first attempt to have children, but finally she had her first baby whom she named Apollowhom he loves very much and boasts in the networks.

