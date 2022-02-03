Serbia assures that Djokovic’s COVID test is valid

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on his return to Serbia after being deported from Australia. (Photo: Getty Images)

Serbian prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed suspicions that Novak Djokovic resorted to a false positive test for COVID-19 in order to enter Australia and compete at the Australian Open.

In a statement, the prosecution said it received a request to open criminal proceedings against unidentified individuals that they would have falsified two PCR certificates, which Djokovic later used to request a medical waiver to enter Australia without being vaccinated.

“The prosecutors acted according to the regulations, an analysis was made and it was determined that Novak Djokovic underwent various tests and that the certificates of the results of December 16, 2021 and December 22, 2021 are valid”, added the official. prosecutor’s statement.

Foreign media, including the German publication Der Spiegel and the British BBC, found discrepancies in the serial numbers of the tests of the number one of the men’s tennis prior to his trip to Australia, hinting at possible irregularities in the way they were presented.

Djokovic’s spokesmen and Serbian health authorities They did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Associated Press.. Serbian public health authorities had previously said Djokovic’s test was valid.

Djokovic was deported from Australia and was unable to contest the first Grand Slam of the season, following an 11-day legal saga leading up to the tournament, due to failing to comply with the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirement mandated by the Australian government.

To enter Australia, Djokovic presented a test with a positive result for COVID-19 that he received in Serbia on December 16, in order to be granted a visa waiver, taking shelter under the criterion that recently had recovered from the virus.

The 34-year-old star has not been vaccinated. The Australian government ultimately decided cancel your visa and deport youwarning that Djokovic’s presence could encourage rejection of the vaccination campaign in the country.

Rafael Nadal, Djokovic’s rival, won the Australian Open for his 21st Grand Slam title, taking the record in men’s tennis. Djokovic and Roger Federer escort him, both with 20 titles in the big events.

Djokovic is a idol in his native Serbia. Since he returned to the country, he has been seen visiting churches in both Serbia and neighboring Montenegro.

On Thursday, Djokovic will have a meeting with the president of Serbiathe populist Aleksandar Vucic, and who has lambasted the Australian authorities for deporting the tennis star.

