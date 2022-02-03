Selena Gomez reveals how that self-tanner ‘disaster’ happened

The anecdotes that come to light after the parties of the celebrities they are almost more anticipated than the party itself. A good example of this is the case of Kim Kardashian at the 2019 MET gala, to which she attended wearing a dress by the late Thierry Mugler that achieved an impressive ‘wet effect’ enhanced by makeup and her hairstyle. wet look. The appearance itself was already spectacular, but it increased her interest even more when we later found out that Kim had to attend breathing classes to support the very narrow corset that refined her waist. Selena Gomez too captured all eyes a year earlier when, at the MET Gala baptized as Heavenly Bodies (from English, heavenly bodies), wanted to look like a goddess… but a technical problem with the self-tanner prevented it. Four years later, the artist laughs about what happened.









Selena Gomez is a singer, actress, businesswoman, cooking show host, one of the celebrities most followed on the networks… All these projects, as well as his concern for mental health, is what he has spoken about in an interview published in a British magazine. And they have also had time for humor, because this is how Selena remembers that ‘disaster’ of 2018 that grabbed so many headlines: “While I was getting ready for the Met gala a few years ago, we put on some self-tanner and I looked gorgeous.but as the night went on it started to get darker and darker,” reveals the artist.

The truth is that the possible explanation that was guessed at that time about Selena’s appearance is that in the room where the light was prepared was different to that of the lights of the red carpet of the gala and that is why they did not realize how intense the tan looked. However, the artist explains that it was all the fault of a progressive formula: “When I sat down, I saw a picture of myself and I was completely orange.. And there I was at this prestigious event. My first thought was, ‘I have to get out of here. I saw my photos from the MET.”









Despite the ‘disaster’, the star continues to trust the makeup artist she had then for the MET gala, Hung Vango. And it is that, that slip is rare in the expert who stands out for the impeccable looks that he creates for Selena and many others celebrities like Gisele Bündchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lawrence, Karlie Kloss, Elsa Hosk… A long list of VIP clients who understand that anyone can make a mistake and especially when the rest of your work is always outstanding.