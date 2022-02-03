Selena Gomez recalls her most disastrous ‘look’

Selena Gomez He has once again remembered one of his worst moments on the red carpet and has made us laugh. The singer-actress has traveled back in time to 2018 to poke fun at a ‘look’ she wore to the 2018 Met Gala. That year, the theme of the night was: ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ (which would come to be translated as ‘Celestial Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’), and their stylists got a little out of hand with an idea they had.

This is how Selena recalled it in an interview with the British edition of Glamour, when she was asked what her ‘most memorable disaster’ is, as far as ‘looks’ are concerned: “While I was preparing for the Met Gala a few years ago, I They put on some self-tanner and it looked great on me. But as the night went on, it got darker and darker.”

Getty Images

She didn’t realize it during those first moments, but when she saw a photo that came from the carpet, she freaked out and wanted to escape from there: “When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself and my face was completely orange. And there I was, at this prestigious event (with his face like that…) My first thought was: ‘I have to get out of here!'”

It is not the first time that Selena reflects on this, in fact, at another time she said that she believed that it would become a kind of “meme”. “I thought they were going to eat me alive for that, so I decided to have my security team record me going to my car like running away, and later upload a photo like: ‘my reaction after seeing my photos at the Met Gala ‘”. Well, we’re glad you remember this as a funny story, but wow!

Getty Images

