Selena Gomez and how she has faced her beauty insecurities

6/6

With the pressure of the media and networks at their best, the singer has also confessed to wanting to change her appearance, something that had a very positive result: creating her own makeup line, RareBeautyin which she celebrates the diversity and originality of each person, motivating her fans to feel good in their own skin… something that was not always the case for Selena.





“You’re so young and then you work. I had professionals doing my makeup and suddenly I could see myself from behind.” 25 when I was 16, it was crazyto. Then I felt like, ‘Oh, I look so young all the time. I should get that look more often. I should try that.’ It just made me question my beauty for what it is“he told Elle US.



