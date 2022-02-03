Seeing Guardado and Herrera reminded me of Real Madrid: Hugo Sánchez

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.02.2022





The ineffectiveness of the Mexican National Team It has been awarded to Gerardo Martino and his lack of variants, but it is also true that many of the players are far from their maximum level. designated there have been many, but two names that are often mentioned are Hector Herrera and Andres Guardadoof whom it is said they play “with the parking brake on” and that makes El Tri suffer against dynamic rivals.

It was seen against Canada in the Azteca Stadium and on Wednesday in the hard-fought victory against Panama; beyond the fact that Tata is the one who orders that they continue playing together despite the fact that the tests are there, another former coach of the Mexican National Team as Hugo Sánchez said that those footballers on the pitch remind him of the Real Madrid midfield.

El Tri would like to have Luka Modric and Toni Kroos (even if it’s 50% given the recent of our players), but the Pentapichichi did not precisely refer to the quality of Herrera and Guardadobut at its semi-slow pace that seems to harm Mexico more than benefit.

“I listen carefully to my teammates and as technical director I tell them that what they mentioned about Andrés Guardado and Héctor Herrera reminded me of Real Madrid. When there is a team that exerts a lot of tension, pressure and intensity, Real Madrid can’t stand that dynamism and that’s what Panama did against Mexico in midfield,” said the historic scorer on ESPN.

Martinoli rips apart Herrera

Since the game against Costa Rica that ended goalless, Christian Martinoli “set his sights” on Héctor Herrera, who in previous days complained that the Mexican fans do not feel the weight of the local in the Azteca Stadium. The famous TV Azteca narrator seized on that to constantly question him in that game and later against the Panamanians.

“Héctor Miguel For the love of God I ask you! You train with Cholo Simeone, have a little more dynamic, daddy. Or did that just kill you? Did Cholo wear out your legs in training? To go claim him,” Martinoli said on the air in front of the Ticos.

“You see that later you are little paper stars that jog on the pitch complain that the stadium doesn’t weigh and that the people and I don’t know how much, pure little paper stars”, was another comment by the narrator in the broadcast before the Panamanians.