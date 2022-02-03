See free LIVE Mexico vs Panama

The Mexican team is measured this Wednesday against his similar Panama, as part of the Concacaf qualifier, heading to Qatar 2022; party that you can enjoy on the Azteca Deportes screens: Aztec 7,

aztecadeportes.com

and the Official App of Azteca Deportes.

Enjoy Mexico vs Panama this February 2!

on the field of Aztec stadium the faces will be seen the third and fourth place of the Octagonal End. Mexico adds 18 points, the same as U.S, but goal difference has the Stars and Stripes team in third place.

It may interest you: The possible alignment of Mexico vs. Panama



For their part, the Central Americans have 17 units, so a win against the team they lead Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, would send him to the direct ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there are three dates left, and thus the national team would be in the playoffs.

Mexico vs Panama watch free LIVE

You can enjoy this game of life or death for Azteca Deportes platforms:

aztecadeportes.com

and the Official App of Azteca Deportes; in addition to the screens of Azteca Deportes: Azteca 7, with the best narrators in our country.

It may interest you: What happens if Mexico wins, draws or loses against Panama?

