Sean Penn, unrecognizable in ‘Gaslit’ with Julia Roberts

We have been talking for months about the transformation of Lily James and Sebastian Stan to embody Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy, and just when we can already appreciate it in all its splendor with the premiere of the first three chapters on Disney +, there is another transformation to talk about. And no, this time it is not Christian Bale who, lately, is leaving something for others.

Sean Penn, who is also one of those actors recognized for getting to the core of his characters, was not one of those used to completely changing their appearance. Now, however, he joins the acting club after hours of prosthetics and makeup to get into the pudgy skin and sparse hair of John N. Mitchell, former US Attorney General and close friend of Richard Nixon.

Starz

The project is called Gaslit, from the Starz channel, and it is a miniseries that will analyze the Watergate case scandal. Developed by Robbie Pickering and Sam Esmail, Sean Penn will be joined by a more recognizable Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, wife of Penn’s character. A priori, we might think that the role of the prosecutor’s wife would be accompanying but no, Martha Mitchell was one of the first to go against her husband and Richard Nixon pointing in her direction after the Watergate scandal.

Beyond the two big stars, the cast also includes Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp, Aleksandar Filimonovic and Allison Tolman. The series, which adapts the first season of Leon Neyfakh’s Slow Burn podcast dedicated to American history, will premiere in the United States on April 24. There is still no confirmation for Spain.

