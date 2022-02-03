scientists give their opinion on disaster movies

Roland Emmerich, director of the unbeatable classic of climatic disasters Tomorrow, lamented a few months ago that movies like this are no longer made, and that the disasters posed by large studios such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe are of another type. And the truth is that the impact of fiction on global warming could be a shock to raise awareness among the general public without having to experience episodes like Filomena. Emmerich, who returns to theaters with moon fallthe latest catastrophic fiction about the threat of the Moon’s impact on our planet, presents a comedy but has been very critical of proposals such as Don’t look up, another fantasy about a meteorite that is going to collide with the Earth, for understanding that frivolizes and diminishes support for a scientific career to investigate these risks.

Can we frivolize? And it is that concern about climate change has been making its way as extreme phenomena literally shook us and ceased to be a flash of reality from remote countries. Now they touch us more closely, but the interest must continue over time so that it changes behavior patterns and pushes global changes.

The media is not alone in this quest. documentaries like An Inconvenient Truth by Al Gore planet of humans or Ice on fire have tackled global warming, but there are still layers of population impervious to the problem because they are not attracted to the format.

This is where movies come into play. Fiction is an ideal channel for conveying abstract facts, says Yale School of Environment professor Anthony Leiserowitz. “Stories are an incredibly powerful medium for communicating ideas in an emotional way. Empathy and narrative transportation help us identify with the characters and share their experiences, and this makes stories such an effective tool to help understand climate change.”

Leiserowitz thus defended the value of Tomorrow, which with its premiere in 2004 marked a milestone in climate awareness despite generating high scientific controversy at the same time. The film recreates an extreme climatic effect from the polar melting, which causes a new ice age with an impact on the entire planet, but especially in the United States.

Studies on the influence that the projection of this block buster in the climatic conscience of the time concluded that the representation of risk in popular culture «can have a powerful influence on the public perception of that risk, in many cases greater than that generated by the information that comes from scientists, politicians or groups of interest”.

The study focused on thousands of people in the US, Germany, UK and China before and after seeing the film and a few weeks later compared to other groups of people who did not see it. Although the results varied according to the territories -Germany was more aware than the US about climate change, for example-, they coincided in three factors: a significant increase in social discussion about climate change, a high degree of interest in pressuring governments to promote environmental policies and a slight increase in personal behavior to reduce the polluting footprint.

Tomorrow It caused quite a storm among climate experts, many of whom censured and criticized the film for its exaggerations and misinterpretations, and for caring more about dramatic effect than the exact facts behind the stated theories. Some even warned of the risk involved in fueling denialism, especially if someone was dedicated to dismantling the inaccuracies that it included, and they feared that it would generate rejection due to public disbelief. “Although the film’s underlying message has scientific merit, the cinematic depictions of those dangers push the boundaries of scientific credibility,” Ron Von Burg recounted in another study titled Decades away or ‘The day after tomorrow’?: Rhetoric, cinema and the debate on global warming. “Is the burning colossus of climate science films”, climatologist Andrew Weaver, from the University of Victoria in Canada, abounds in that thesis. “But I wouldn’t lose sleep over a new ice age, because it’s impossible,” he concluded after watching the film.

Among the most criticized fictions is geostorm, which starts from a humanity that develops a technology to control climatological phenomena after cities like Madrid suffer millions of deaths due to a heat wave. For Michael Svoboda, a professor at George Washington University, the film is a bad exercise of the call cli-ficlimate fiction, because « it directs the viewer’s attention in the wrong direction; it feeds your confidence in the ability of technology to solve the problem of climate change without having to change your lifestyle; and then arouses mistrust in those who have to find the solution».

How much can be explained without the audience getting bored?

More voices. University of Florida researcher Lauren Griffin explains to EL PERIÓDICO some of her reflections on the matter. She assumes that Tomorrow has major problems in depicting climate change. However, he understands that “It’s an important film because it was one of the first to address the phenomenon and it’s one of the best studied in terms of its impact on people’s beliefs.”

And Griffin launches the big question: “How much can be explained without the public getting bored?” Still, he ventures that “getting a sense of what pop culture is saying about climate change can help establish the baseline in terms of what ideas the public has already been exposed to, and what beliefs might emerge from those.” ideas». Ultimately, he concludes, “It can help science communicators better understand the public and what they think.”

Griffin defends his theories in a joint article with Professor Ann Christiano on The Conversation titled Why ‘Sharknado 4’ Matters: Are Climate Disaster Movies Harming the Climate Cause?

Behavioral researcher Matt Minich also explains to this newspaper that “we learn a lot more about the world of entertainment than we would like to admit, so it is more difficult to believe that a threat is real if it never appears in our entertainment narratives.”

Minich endorses the real impact of the effects of bringing climate change to fiction. Remember that 1975 blockbuster Shark panic triggered the animal and increased its indiscriminate hunting for more than a decade. But also that the movie Contagionof 2011, gave some guidelines for behavior in the face of virus transmission, backed by good health information, capable of changing habits. Washing your hands and social distance were advice from the characters who played health personneland the RT or transmission speed of a virus was explained on a blackboard by one of the protagonists, played by the actress Kate Winslet.

Cultural and educational change

A single movie can’t change public opinion, but it can help accelerate cultural change if it creates an “educational” window of opportunity.. If climate-related organizations had reinforced the impact with related news, discussions and side events before, during and after the launch, the effect would have been reproduced.

“The premiere of Tomorrow promoted a change in online searches for information, and lhe media expanded their coverage” spontaneouslya, according to another study by Leiserovitz coordinated with Philip Solomon Heart, which suggests planning scientific content that coincides in time with current narrative films and fiction.

Another approach. Professor David A. Kirby, specializing in scientific communication studies at the Center for the History of Science, Technology and Medicine at the University of Manchester, distinguishes between three forms of blockbusters to affect science. To get started, the popularization of science “helps to secure the necessary funds for research, they allow promotional activities of scientists that help to obtain funds to support research”. And that, as the situation is, is a not insignificant advantage.