Say yes to gray hair and show it off like Princess Carolina of Monaco – El Sol de México

A couple of years ago, Princess Carolina of Monaco changed her image, leaving aside her brown hair and welcoming gray hair. The 65-year-old royal continues to retain her elegance, which makes her one of the most admired women for her good taste in dressing her.

Since then, Carolina has become an ambassador of the trend gray blending, because he has known how to take advantage of his natural hair and take advantage of it, which shows that gray hair is not synonymous with age, but with style. In his look, he mixes some highlights balayage in shades of gray that give body to her short hair, plus it looks healthy and shiny.

In her last public appearance, she triumphed with a perfect hairstyle and a midi dress with a flower print from the Spanish firm Zara.

The hair & make up styleFernando Vázquez, explained to Círculos that this trend had already existed for more than 20 years, but it was not well received, however since 2010 it has become popular because more and more actresses, television stars, and even the princesses themselves have adopted it in your style.

“They are icons that inspire other women to change their look, they set trends and I think that this one in particular has broken with the taboos that gray hair is only for older people, and it is not like that, gray hair is good for everyone, men and women,” he shared.

The expert who has done the hair and makeup for Mariana Ochoa, Pam Allier, Andrea Torre, Gisselle Kuri, Macky González, among others, says that gray hair is “a blessing, wonderful, you don’t enslave yourself to dyes or the beauty salon” .

Tips to wear gray hair

The expert stressed that gray hair naturally is not usually completely white or gray, “rather they are like yellowish, which causes them to look dry, there are currently different products such as shampoos or ampoules that treat gray hair to give it shine and silkiness that they need”.

The most important tip to achieve impactful gray hair is to have the ideal cut, “the haircut is essential, because it is what will give us the definition of gray hair, that is why it is important to go to a specialist to evaluate both the shape of the face, like the cut that favors us”, explained Vázquez.

She also said that we do not necessarily have to have gray hair to have gray hair, “Just as there are treatments to be blondes, there are for platinums, it is recommended before going to our beauty salon, think about what we want, if everything of the same color or a gradient and mixture of gray tones”.

Having gray hair does not mean that it will be neglected, Fernando told us that gray hair is just as important as dyed or dark hair, “we have to keep our hair healthy, whatever color it is, periodically highlight it, moisturize it and hairstyle, there is no better way to show it off if it is not healthy”.

“This is a good time to dare to change, everyone is using it and it is the trend that will prevail in the year,” he concluded.

celebrities with gray hair

Although their gray hair is natural, they know how to show it off like true experts.

Jamie Lee Curtis

She is one of the most daring who is not afraid to play with her hair, Jamie Lee Curtis, opted for a pixie and a platinum that is close to white, with which, in addition to looking comfortable, she shows it off with great pride.

meryl streep

The unforgettable Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, has shown that she has style and glamor in her veins. The famous actress has gray and white hair, which they wear in collected hairstyles, but the best thing is that she makes them part of her look, because she combines them with accessories and glasses of the same color.

Demi Moore





The actress who rose to fame in the 1990s has ditched her long black hair and is making her way into the trend with gray hair. Although she still does not have it completely gray, the famous one has decided to take advantage of the few gray hairs she has and uses them as lights or rays, there are few strands that she has in front of her, however, they are good for her.

Queen Letizia of Spain

The same thing happens with Queen Letizia, her chestnut hair seems to be dyed gray, although it is still by strands, she also uses them as lights, which give her hair a particular shine.