Santander’s interest in Banamex threatens BBVA’s leadership in Mexico | Economy

The CEO of Grupo Santander, José Antonio Álvarez, at the presentation of the entity’s results, this Wednesday. Ricardo Rubio (Europe Press)

The hierarchy of Mexican banking will undergo changes in the coming months. The sale of Banamex has unleashed a cascade of speculation about its next owner. And the last to speak out on the matter have been the top executives of Banco Santander. In the presentation of results this Wednesday, the president of the entity, Ana Botín, confirmed that they are not going to step aside when the sale operation starts next spring. “When the process begins, of course, we intend to participate in it,” she assured.

Both she and the CEO of Santander, José Antonio Álvarez, have insisted that in no case does Santander consider carrying out a capital increase to obtain resources with which to face said acquisition, with which it is not clear how an eventual operation without compromising the group’s capital levels or affecting the objective of gradually increasing the long-term dividend.

In an analysis prior to Santander’s annual results, Credit Suisse said it believes the Spanish bank should carry out a capital increase if it decides to buy Citi’s consumer and small business banking business in Mexico. . Although the price at which Citigroup seeks to sell its Mexican business has not transpired, entities such as Bank of America or the Mexican Actinver place it between 12,500 and 16,000 million dollars.

Among the candidates, there are two combinations that would jeopardize the current leadership of BBVA in Mexico, which has a market share of 23%. In the event that Banorte or Santander were finally the buyers, they would jeopardize the privileged position of the Bilbao-based entity, which has its first profit market in Mexico, and has become one of the keys to its success. anus. In the first nine months, he earned 1,811 million there (47.4% more than last year), three times more than Santander in that period. According to the annual results presented this Wednesday, Mexico is the fifth market that contributes the most to Santander’s profit, behind the US, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Spain.

A battle for primacy in Mexico would heighten the competition between the two big Spanish banks, and could accentuate the distance in size. BBVA has focused on growing in Turkey after divesting itself of its business in the United States, precisely one of the pillars on which Santander is now supporting its growth —it was the market that contributed the most to its profits in 2021—.

The sale of Banamex comes as a result of a change in Citigroup’s strategy on a global scale to focus on institutional banking. The US giant has exited its consumer businesses in 13 markets and, of these, has already closed deals in Australia and five other Asian countries. Mexico is the “last great structural decision,” say the directors.