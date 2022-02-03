Salma Hayek will appear in the 2022 Super Bowl as a beautiful Greek Goddess

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Presentations at big events do not stop for the Mexican actress, Salma Hayek who on this occasion shared on his social networks that he would join an advertising campaign which will be presented at the Super Bowl LVI during the confrontation between The Cincinnati Bengals against Los Angeles Rams, next Sunday, February 13.

Through her Instagram account, the Mexican actress posted an image in which she appears personified as the Greek goddess Hera where she wrote being very excited to participate in the launch of a line of electric cars of the aforementioned brand of origin and German capital.

“So excited that my first @BMWUSA ad is for their first electric iX. Check it out on 2.13.22 @BMW #BMWElectric I’m so excited that my first @BMWUSA ad is for their first electric iX.”

Salma Hayek will be “Hera” in a commercial within Super Bowl LVI Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

According ESPNDigital, The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of advertising in the US and a second in the broadcast in one of the most watched major events in the world is worth three million 741 thousand 833 pesos. Although in Mexico the price varies depending on the brand, the cost is much lower and the second is valued at 26 thousand pesos.

On the other hand, the native of Coatzacoalcos, Vercaruz did not give more details of her participation, so we will have to wait until the second Sunday of February, during the main commercials that will be presented at Super Bowl 56.

On the other hand, during the last week of January, the important car brand BMW confirmed through Instagram that it is a commercial in which Arnold Schwarzenegger will also participate. It was a few days ago that the American actor and politician shared with his more than 22 million followers a photograph personified as Zeus, on his Instagram account.

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Zeus in BMW commercial Photo: Instagram/@schwarzenegger

This will be the second time that the 55-year-old actress play a mythological figure, last year she had the opportunity to become the first Mexican woman to play a superheroine with a leading role for Marvel Studios inside the tape Eternals (2021).

Currently, the interpreter who gave life to Frida Kahlo in 2002, she lives an unbeatable moment as an actress in Hollywood, after her participation in Eternals Y The House of Gucci. After his role with Marvel where shared credits with other great actors like Angelina Jolie, Thena; Richard Madden, ikaris; Kit Harington, Black Knight and with Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao.

The Mexican had the opportunity to speak with infobae sOpen the feeling of representing a powerful and mythological being within a renowned film produced by Marvel Studios: “I saw my brown face in the superhero outfit and it made me want to cry,” she said.

(L-R): Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Lia McHugh ), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) in Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

The Mexican had the opportunity to give life to Ajak, who within the comics, written by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, Ajak He has all the powers of the Eternals, among which the manipulation of cosmic energycomplete control of your cell composition, regeneration, superhuman strength, It is capable of lifting 25 tons.

Ajak stands out as one of the most powerful beings, with a great capacity for speed, fight and strength. In addition, thanks to the abilities assigned to him, he has powers such as flight and teleportation.

It should be noted that Hayek’s character in the comics, is represented with being masculine; however for the movie Marvel chose the Mexican to bring the character to life. Salma herself confessed that she believed that the company would offer her a role as a granny in Eternals, as it symbolized the leader of the eternal.

