Ryan Reynolds turns a viral tweet into a hilarious TV spot

Ryan Reynolds does not rest. the actor of dead poolwho is confused with Ben Affleck and Ryan Gosling, turned a viral tweet in an advertisement for his mobile phone and technology services company Mint Mobile. The interpreter reacted quickly to the bet of the Canadian comedian Dave Foley from The Kids in the Hallwho asked Reynolds if he could appear in a Mint Mobile ad if he changed carriers. In just four hours, the protagonist of Red Alert showed a Foley photo on a set while shooting the commercial. Reynolds captioned the photo: “New @MaximumEffort speed record.”

Ryan Reynolds has been a marketing master for years.

Reynolds bought part of the Mint Mobile company in 2019 and immediately began producing memorable commercials and viral for the service, all made in conjunction with his production company/marketing agency Maximum Effort. To date, the advertisements they have produced include one with Rick Moranis and Gary Busey and one where Satan and the year 2020 start datingthat featured music by Taylor Swift and that became one of the most watched spots last year. Mint Mobile has also caused a sensation during the superbowl several times.

It should also be noted that this is not the first time that Reynolds has moved at breakneck speed to make an announcement. after taking a look at some tweet or viral phenomenon. A few weeks ago he released a strange advertisement for Platoon with Chris Northa spot that was distributed after his character in sex in new york He died in the criticized sequel. After being accused of sexual assault, the ad for the sports brand was quickly withdrawn and Reynolds apologized.

“ Reynolds is adept at making ads fast and viral; his agency works against the clock

“We’re really risk-addicted and immune. I mean, people really think we’re a gunslinger agency, because we draw and move really fast and that kind of thing,” Reynolds said of his marketing strategies at Maximum Effort. “But the truth is that we think a lot about these things, and we apply many things that I have seen in dead pool when I write your jokes. ‘Okay, what is a person who is hypersensitive to this kind of material going to say?’ I want to find the middle point where everyone feels comfortable and entertained with that”, he concluded about the making of the announcements.