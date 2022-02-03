Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill among the protagonists

Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Gosling, Henry Cavill, and Millie Bobby Brown are just a few of the actors set to star. Netflix movies for 2022, and of which it promises there will be a premiere every week of the year.

Netflix Has revealed his plans for new movie releases for this year, and he’s also given a brief but solid preview of what he’s up to:

A new Netflix movie every week of 2022

According to your promise, Netflix will release 52 new movies in 2022. Its catalog of productions will cover all genres, from action and adventure to animation and anime, through comedy, drama and horror. In addition, as the trailer already showed, the productions will have varied casts with renowned figures in the industry.

Some of the most prominent announcements are:

The Adam Project





A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past and save the future.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldaña, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, and Catherine Keener.

Available on Netflix March 11.

Day Shift





Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working father who just wants to give his resourceful daughter a good life, but his mundane job cleaning pools in the San Fernando Valley is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.

Starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax.

spider-head





In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts at a facility run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

Based on The New Yorker article, Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett.

slumberland





A girl discovers a secret map to the dream world of Slumberland and, with the help of an eccentric outlaw, traverses dreams and flees nightmares, hoping to see her late father again.

Starring Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Humberly Gonzalez.

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reimagines Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden puppet that magically comes to life to heal the heart of a sad carpenter. Directed by Del Toro and Mark Gustafson, this fabulous stop-motion animated musical follows the mischievous adventures of Pinocchio as he tries to find his place in the world.

Featuring the original language voices of Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman.

Available on Netflix in December 2022, no exact date yet.

Enola Holmes 2





Become a detective for hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as sparks from a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel. .

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

As we already mentioned, the Netflix releases for 2022 cover numerous productions of all genres. On its international Twitter account, Netflix posted brief descriptions of the movies featured in the video in a thread.