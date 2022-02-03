Ryan Gosling speaks for the first time about his married life with Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and his wife, actress Eva Mendes have kept their relationship and family life out of the public eye.

However, after more than a decade, the actor opened up about topics never before discussed with GQ.

The actor brought up some previously unmentioned details about Mendes and his two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

He began by saying that fatherhood has really changed the way he views time: “Weather, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My daughters are growing up so fast. I need to keep an eye on the clock all the time.”

When asked if the pandemic had affected his perception of time, he replied with a laugh: “You know, I don’t know. I feel like I need more time to process it. But I have two kids with Eva, so we spend a lot of time trying to entertain them.”

He added that the quarantine was quite a challenge since his daughters “They are at that difficult age where it affects not being able to see other children and interact with other people. We act more during quarantine than in movies. The public was much more demanding too”.

Eva has only spoken once about her life together with Gosling, during an interview with Access Daily in 2019 saying “She’s so funny and beautiful, but she drives me crazy. She drives me crazy. It’s difficult, of course.”

The couple started dating in 2011, when they worked together in the movie “The Place Beyond The Pines”, it was there that their love crossed the screens.