Role of big data and AI in personalized medicine

Javier Benítez, president of the Quaes Foundation.

The advances that are taking place in the field of medicine bring us closer to a future in which diagnosis Y treatment will be addressed more and more in a personalized way. A new scenario in which the data processingthe artificial intelligence (AI) and the supercomputing will play an essential role.

A theme that will be addressed this Friday, February 4, online Alfonso Valenciadirector of the Department of Life Sciences at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) and director of the Spanish Institute of Bioinformatics (INB-ISCIII), in his presentation “Data as an opportunity and a challenge in the development of genomic medicine” .

The act, promoted by Ascires Biomedical Group and organized by the Quaes Foundationis within the frame ofl XI cycle of scientific seminars and will start at 12:30 p.m. at this link.

The series of seminars, which began on November 18 with the presentation of Sir Salvador Moncadawill continue with the seminar “The NAGEN program: towards an implementation of personalized medicine”, which will be given Angel Alonso on March 31.

Use of big data in genomic medicine

Alfonso Valencia, one of the first scientists to address the computer application in the field of biologywill focus his presentation on the challenges faced by the use of big data in genomic medicine.

As a computational biologist, Valencia is considered a pioneer and leader in his field. His research has been based on the use of computing for the analysis of large collections of genomic data, with special emphasis on the study of protein families and protein interaction networks. In this context, the expert has focused his efforts on the development of methods in different areas of bioinformaticsfrom comparative genomics to text mining.

His recent work focuses on the area of ​​(epi)genomics of the Cancerthe tumor evolution and the precision medicine. As a computational biologist, the focus of his work addresses the mechanistic understanding of systems biologyincluding cancer and other diseases, with a combination of bioinformatics, network biology, and machine learning approaches.

All its activity converges in the field of personalized medicinea, with particular interest in interfacing with artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

ICREA Research Professor and Honorary Professor at the Danish Technical University, is responsible for the Spanish node of the European Information Infrastructure on Life Sciences, Elixir. Besides, she is also founding member of the International Society for Computational Biology (ISCB).