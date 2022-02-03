Roland Emmerich: ‘I have two ‘Moonfall’ sequels lined up’

German filmmaker Roland Emmerich, a master of disaster films, re-imagines humanity on the brink of destruction in “Moonfall”, a return to the genre with which he made a name for himself in Hollywood thanks to titles like “Independence Day”, “The Patriot” and “2012”.

“I have two more parts in mind for this story, which naturally I would love to shoot if the film works,” Emmerich assures in an interview with Efe before the premiere, this Friday, of his new film, which recreates a hypothetical threat in which the Moon it leaves its orbit and rushes towards the Earth.

The German knows like nobody else the secrets of bringing the end of the world to the big screen under any pretext: climate change (“The Day After Tomorrow”), a nuclear mutation (“Godzilla”) or an alien invasion (“Independence Day” ).

Although on this occasion it has been the Moon, one of the elements of space that contains more symbols, the remote source of inspiration for the apocalyptic cinema expert.

“Nine or ten years ago I read a book, ‘Who Built the Moon,’ which got me interested in the subject,” recalls Emmerich. His theory was that the Moon is a constructed object.”

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson play two NASA astronauts who must prevent a collision between the Earth and the Moon, as an unknown force has knocked the satellite out of its orbit.

As the tides rise and nature becomes unpredictable, the two agents join forces on a mission in which they discover that the Moon “is not what it seems,” details the director.

Emmerich, fond of creating impossible and crazy scenarios, moves away from all scientific theories in a script that introduces elements such as artificial intelligence, the conspiracy of machines and life on other planets.

“I think ‘Moonfall’ is a very escapist and fun movie to watch,” admits the filmmaker.

The truth is that while critics often reproach Emmerich’s cinema for sinning in excess of form and little content, practically all the films he has released have ended up attracting the audience.

A phenomenon that coincides with the dynamics that the film industry is experiencing after the pandemic hit: Among the five highest-grossing films of the year in the United States, four are from Marvel and the fifth belongs to the Fast & Furious saga.

“Hollywood has taken a turn towards it, that’s why there are so many movies based on comics, the audience asks for it,” he adds.

With an estimated budget of 140 million dollars, the film represents the return of the German to the apocalyptic genre that has reaped such good results at the box office, as he is considered one of the most profitable filmmakers in the film industry.

In fact, he only achieved the necessary financing for this film during the Cannes Festival without being penalized for his recent missteps such as the historic “Midway” (2019) or the sequel “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016), which after the abandonment of Will Smith in the middle of filming did not interest the public.

“It is the only space where you can sell a film like this. You need money from many countries, also from Chinese investors”, she details.

However, the director does not take the success of “Moonfall” for granted, much less the sequels he has planned.

“If the movie doesn’t work, those two parts will never be made,” he settles.