Roku will launch its advertising business in Mexico

Roku will expand its advertising business in Mexico, allowing brands and content providers to reach more consumers through ad-supported content on its platform.

For this, the company has partnered with Entravisión, a digital marketing and media company with local operations in Mexico, to offer brands an effective way to reach consumers by advertising on the streaming platform.

“Mexico is a very important market for us and that is why we are very happy to announce the launch of our advertising business in the country. Advertising is done when a country is big enough for us, that is, when it has enough penetration with our devices to achieve that reach with advertisers, which is why Mexico is the first country in Latin America in which we want to offer our business. advertising,” he said in an interview for Forbes Mexico Mirjam Laux, Vice President of the Roku International Platform.

At a time when consumers are migrating to streaming TV, advertisers can move with them and shift budgets to streaming TV.

Through Roku’s advertising solutions, brands and marketers can reach audiences at scale on the Roku platform.

“We already have a good device business in Mexico, we are the number one connected TV platform (CTV) in the country, so the expansion in that business is already done, what we are now expanding is monetization; I mentioned that we have engagement with people who watch many hours of streaming on Roku and now we’re going to move into the monetization stage. By having these two parts, which are already happening, we’re focused on making sure that we build an advertising community, that people know about us, know the value of including Roku in their media set. For this reason, by the end of the year, success for me will be that they know us, call us, that more independent agencies and large companies direct their clients to the CTV where the streamers. Therefore, the expansion is focused on monetization,” Laux told Forbes Mexico.

Roku launched the advertising business in 2012 and since then the company has worked with 90% of the top 200 Ad Age brands. In Q3 2021, total monetized video ad impressions nearly doubled year over year, driven by strong customer acquisition and retention.

Brands and content providers will be able to reach consumers through ad-supported content on the Roku platform with various opportunities such as reaching consumers at scale, access to premium inventory, unique opportunities for performance-driven brands.

