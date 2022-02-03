Rockstar Games could announce a Red Dead Redemption 2 expansion in Mexico

Could Rockstar Games be hinting at a Red Dead Redemption 2 expansion in Mexico? Well, that’s exactly what some players believe, but as you might expect, the lines connecting the dots are a bit iffy. Speculation has taken over the Red Dead Redemption Reddit page, following a post asking if anyone else has noticed what he believes is a change in the Nuevo Paraíso region.

Of course, the implications of this would be that Rockstar Games has been tinkering and working on the region, something it would only do for new content or, in other words, for a Red Dead Redemption 2 expansion, or, at least for an expansion of the online version of the game.

Expansion of Red Dead Redemption 2 in Mexico?

about these speculation of a Red Dead Redemption 2 expansion in Mexico, there are some things to say. While on the surface it seems convincing, some players have refuted the claim entirely, pointing out that the most observed change in that region, the level of vegetation, has not increased at all. To reinforce this refutation, they have provided a YouTube video as evidence.

For now, it’s hard to know what to make of this. An expansion of Red Dead Redemption 2 or Red Dead Online in Mexico seems like something that Rockstar Games would do, more than anything if for the online section thinking about the future of RDO for 2022 and beyond. Instead, a single-player expansion for Red Dead Redemption 2 could only be tied to an upgraded version for next-gen. thing that we have not yet seen announced although there are rumors.