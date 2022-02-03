Robert Downey Jr wanted to break Thor’s knee for ‘being very handsome’

Inside the Marvel Forums they have lived incredible moments, but a fact as curious as this is unreal, because in its first encounteror on the set of The Avengers, Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) was ‘jealous’ from Chris HemsworthThor for be very handsome, so thought it correct to ‘break a knee’.

Robert Downey Jr for now no longer figure in the universe of Marvel, so you have to remember that He died during ‘Avengers: End Game’. Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, will have a new movie in the middle of the year, when it opens ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Why did Iron Man want to ‘annihilate’ Thor?

according to the words of Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, story How was the first meet among the actors who give life to Iron Man and Thor, where Robert Downey Jr did not have a good first meeting.

Renner comments that Chris Hemsworth was the new of the group, because very few of the Avengers had interacted with him, so Iron Man was the most surprised.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever played a sport, but it was like joining a new team. I knew Robert Downey Jr, I knew Scarlett Johansson…but just I didn’t know Chris Hemsworth. The first day we were all waiting in our costumes. It looked like Halloween. We were excited but still felt ridiculous,” Hawkeye said.

Followed by this, Robert Downey Jr launched a ‘threat’ against Hemsworth, Well, seeing how handsome he was, he wanted to eliminate it so that it would not overshadow them on screen.

“I felt that we all knew each other somehow, except for this Hemsworth guy, because he came from Australia. And he was the tallest, the most handsome… So Downey said: ‘We have to break his knee. We have to get him out of here. This man is too handsome. It’s too high, it’s too charming, fuck it, we can’t have it here‘” he confessed with a laugh.

Despite this awkward moment, actors from The Avengers forged a great friendship and to date everyone tries to include themselves in the circle of friendship, as happened between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, a film that will soon arrive on Netflix and HBO.

