Rihanna shares a photo of her advanced pregnancy in the bathroom of her house

Rihanna has delighted her fans and has shown them how her pregnancy is going. The singer has shared with her more than 120 million Instagram followers one last picture of her baby bump after going public this week that she was expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

In the image, the 33-year-old from Barbados looks in profile in the bathroom of her house and appears showing her belly while lifting the sports shirt she is wearing. Her long curly hair cascades over her shoulders as she gazes lovingly at her tummy.





In just six hours, the photo has garnered more than 10 million views. I like it. Along with this snapshot, the interpreter of umbrella She has attached two of the photos with which her pregnancy was revealed and in which she walked with a pink coat unbuttoned at the bottom and decorated with necklaces and pendants.

On Monday, the singer of We Found Love and her rapper boyfriend, who started dating in November 2020, announced their pregnancy when they were photographed in New York City.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reveal the singer’s pregnancy .

“Having a baby is something that was not in her plans, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is very excited to be a mom,” a source close to the couple told the magazine. People. “She loves all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women at her shows for Fenty,” she added.

The founder of Fenty Beauty has carried the first months of her pregnancy with total discretion, and it is now that she wanted to share this intimate moment.