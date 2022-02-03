Rihanna and rapper rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child











Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child The Barbadian singer Rihanna is pregnant, so he made it known through some photographs with his partner the rapper ASAP Rocky with whom he posed with his belly in the streets of Harlem, New Yorkwhere he is from.

At 33 years old, this is the first child of the “Umbrella” interpreter, who had already raised suspicions among her fans since November 2021 when she attended an event in her native Barbados, where she was awarded as a national heroine. At that time she wore an orange dress that showed her figure, although at various times she held her hands on her belly.

Rocky and Rihanna went public with their relationship in November 2020, months after she ended her last relationship with businessman Hassan Jameel. ASAP accepted in an interview with the American magazine GQ that Rihanna is the love of her life.

“I think when you know it, you know it. She’s the one,” the rapper said.

The two have known each other for a decade and have even worked together, the first time he appeared on a remix of her song called ‘Cockiness (Love It)’, then joined as opener on the Diamond World Tour stages Rihanna did .

In recent days she had attended several public events but always wearing very loose clothes that did not reveal her belly, now she proudly opened the buttons of a pink Chanel coat, valued at 8 thousand dollars, while walking through the snowy streets of New York with your partner’s hand around your neck.

Although neither of them has spoken about it, the news became a trend on social networks because the fans of both 33-year-old singers are very excited.

