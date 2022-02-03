“Right now Chicharito should be in the Mexican National Team”

The Mexican team is disputed in the duel against Panama much of his destiny in the Qualifiers of Concacaf ahead of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Given the recent results, such as the goalless draw against Costa Ricahas made some sector of the fans ask for changes and even the return to the calls for Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandezas the case of Marco Fabianformer teammate and friend of the striker of Galaxy.

“I’m not saying this because of friendship or brotherhood, but the quality and numbers of Javier They speak for themselves, we know that he is the top scorer for the Mexican team and at times like this he must be there,” he said. fabian in an interview with W Sports.

“The Selection It will vary, we have always seen that, there will be players who do not go through their best moment, today we have to analyze what it is that has to be done to go to the world“, he added.

However, the footballer himself Mazatlan FC asserted that the best thing is not to remove Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino even if victory is not achieved Panama.

“Results are above processes and today we need results. The daddy He is a great coach, but the ideal is not to move him and continue with his process”, said Marco Fabian.

