Result and goal of the match of Mexico vs. Panama for Qualifying Qatar 2022 | Concacaf | Summary | | SPORT-TOTAL
90’ST | Saved is attended by Fajardo. The judge admonishes him with yellow cardboard.
89’ST | Davis is booked for a foul on Lainez.
86’ST | Once again Mexico wasted a goal play against Panama
82’ST | Mexico returns to the attack with Vega and they want to make it 2-0 in their favor.
79’ST | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF MEXICO. JIMÉNEZ MAKES IT 1-0 AGAINST PANAMA
78’ST | * PENAAAAAAAAAAAL FOR MEXICO. AYARZA COMMITS A FOUL TOWARDS LAINEZ. *
76’ST | All of Mexico goes on the attack. He has a dangerous corner kick.
72’ST | Vega shoots at goal but the ball goes over the goal.
70’ST | Dangerous foul in favor of Mexico. Ayarza is verbally reprimanded for the cross against Herrera.
67’ST | CAN NOT BE!!! JIMENEZ MISSES ONLY MEXICO’S FIRST GOAL. HOWEVER, THE REFEREE VOIDS THE PLAY FOR FORWARD POSITION.
66’ST | ‘Chucky’ Lozano is taken to the hospital after suffering a severe injury to his left shoulder.
61’ST | Fajardo breaks lines and was nothing to open the scoring in favor of Panama
58’ST | Mexico’s game is completely disfigured by the Panamanian team after the great pressure in their area.
56’ST | ‘Memo’ Ochoa saves the Mexican goal again
54’ST | MEXICO IS SAVED AND PANAMA HAD THE CLEAREST WAY OF THE MATCH.
49’ST | CANCELED IT. THE MAIN JUDGE INVALIDATED THE GOAL BECAUSE THE BALL LEFT THE PLAYING FIELD. THE MATCH FOLLOWS 0-0
48’ST | The referee will review the play in the VAR.
47’ST | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF MEXICO. JIMÉNEZ MAKES IT 1-0 AGAINST PANAMA
46’ST | Foul in favor of Panama
ST | The second stage of the match began.
45′ + 1PT | End of the first half. Mexico and Panama draw momentarily 0-0
45’PT | UFFFF!!! AGAIN RAÚL JIMÉNEZ. THE CLEAREST PLAY OF THE MATCH IS LOST.
43’PT | Lozano looked for the individual but loses the ball. Mexico won a corner kick.
41’PT | Panama played on the counterattack and Quintero could not take advantage of the play.
38’PT | UFFFFFFFFFFFFF!!! YANIS SCARED EVERYONE AFTER TAKING A ‘DEVIOUS’ LEFT-HAND ON OCHOA’S GOAL.
37’PT | INCREDIBLE. MEXICO IS WRONG AGAIN AND DOES NOT CAPITALIZE THE 1-0 AGAINST PANAMA
37’PT | Mexico wastes a free kick in their favor.
34’PT | UFFFFFFFF!!! PANAMA SURPRISED THROUGH A CORNER KICK. THE BALL HIT THE POST OF MEMO OCHOA
31’PT | Mexico warns again via the counterattack. The ‘Tri’ fails to concentrate and fail in the last pass.
28’PT | Jímenez takes a shot with his left foot but it is very weak and is easily controlled by Mejía.
27’PT | Bárcenas tries from outside the area and demands ‘Memo’ Ochoa
24’PT | Now the total domain is held by Mexico. Saved try to open the lines.
22’PT | Carrasquilla misses out 1-0 to Mexico through a corner kick.
19’PT | Panama continues to pressure the Mexican team down the left wing. Quintero pulls the strings to forge a play in his favor.
16’PT | ‘Chucky’ Lozano also warns in the Panama goal
15’PT | Héctor Herrera tried from outside the area but did not achieve his goal.
12’PT | Panama was nothing to open the 1-0 against Mexico.
10’PT | Panama gradually attacks Mexico and is close to completing the first of the match.
6’PT | Jiménez loses the 1-0 in an incredible way.
1’PT | First arrival of the Mexican National Team to the rival goal.
PT | The first half began between Mexico vs. Panama.
Both teams enter the field of play. Now, they sing the national anthem of their respective countries.
Mexico also announces its starting eleven for today’s match.
With Alberto Quintero from the start. This is the eleven of the Panamanian National Team.
The Arrival of the Mexican National Team at the Azteca Stadium.
Since 2014, 10 matches have been played between Mexico vs. Panama and the statistics have been totally favorable for the ‘Tri’: they won seven times. The ‘Canaleros’ have only drawn draws in that period of time and the last equality occurred in the current qualifying process.
With this ‘mica’ Mexico will go out to the field for this day 11 against Panama
This is what the mythical and World Cup Azteca stadium in Mexico looks like a few hours before the start of the match between Mexico vs. Panama for day 11 of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022
Due to the great need for victory, the DT will opt for an offensive eleven, which will include Raúl Jiménez. The Wolves striker had muscle problems and did not play the previous two dates, but he is already recovered and will take the place of Rogelio Funes Mori. Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano is also a fixture, while Andrés Guardado and Héctor Herrera are fighting for a place in the eleven.
WILL HISTORY REPEAT ITSELF?
Mexico faces the Panamanian Soccer Team at 9:00 p.m. local time in search of qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
This is how the Mexican National Team would form today: Guillermo Ochoa; Gerardo Arteaga, Néstor Araujo, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Alvarez, Andres Guardado, Carlos Rodriguez; Jesus Corona, Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega.
For its part, the Panama team He recovered from the difficult start he had in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and now has the possibility of reaching the position of direct passage to the World Cup. In their last presentation, the ‘Canaleros’ added a valuable victory at home: they came back 3-2 against Jamaica.
This is how Carlos Rodríguez motivates himself for today’s match against the Panama National Team
The ‘Tri’, at home, could not get out of the 0-0 draw against Costa Rica, a result that complicates the options of a direct qualification for the World Cup. If he falls against the Panamanian team, the representative of Mexico will end up in the fearsome international playoff zone. Without a doubt, the objective is to avoid that circumstance.
The performance of the Mexican team has been falling in recent days and the situation sparked criticism against coach Gerardo Martino. During the current triple date, those led by the Argentine coach did not show a good performance in the 2-1 victory over Jamaica, which took place towards the end, after coming back.
STATEMENTS BY COACH GERARDO MARTINO PRIOR TO THE MATCH AGAINST PANAMA
The actions will take place in the Aztec stadium and the Salvadoran referee Ivan Arcides Barton He will be in charge of dispensing justice. For now, the table of positions has Mexico in third place, with direct access to the World Cup, adding 18 points; while Panama is in fourth place, with 17 units, in the playoff zone.
The Mexican team It comes from obtaining a not so positive result for their aspirations: a goalless draw against Costa Rica, also at the Azteca. The Aztecs are currently in third place in the standings with 18 points as a result of 5 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses.
96’ST | Full Time. Mexico won by the minimum difference to Panama. Despite the victory, the ‘Tri’ is harshly criticized for the game played tonight at the Azteca Stadium.