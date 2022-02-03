Red Bull is ahead of the rest with its 2022 presentation

Neither the Alpine route, that of presenting the vehicle one or two days before the tests, nor the Alfa Romeo route, which will present its 2022 car in the period between the Barcelona and Bahrain tests. Red Bull has chosen to anticipate everyone -Haas through- and put the presentation date of the RB18 on February 9.

2022: The year of the model

This date does nothing more than give strength to the rumors that indicate that the Formula 1 teams will not present their real single-seaters, but models, the same one that Liberty Media used to exhibit the new type of vehicles during 2021, saving the real fire for some theoretical tests televised in Bahrain.

It should be remembered that the first day of joint tests will take place on February 23, two weeks after the presentation of the energy drink team when the tendency is always to delay the final phase of vehicle design as much as possible.

Red Bull is ahead of Aston Martin, its neighboring team that chose the 10th, however, the possibility that Haas is ahead remains in the air, since as Steiner commented, there would be a chance that they would be the first to present their cars. Neither Haas nor Williams have made public the presentation dates of the new single-seater.

Red Bull also confirms the name of the new beast, the RB18, skipping the RB17 that should correspond to the 2021 season but was called RB16B, as it was nothing more than the 2020 chassis frozen by regulation that was reduced of the flat bottom surface in accordance with the regulations.

More than a month before the first race

The Formula 1 season starts on March 20 with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir. Before, the aforementioned day, or rather three days, of testing in Barcelona, ​​behind closed doors, from February 23 to 25, followed by another three days, this time available to the public, in Bahrain, from March 10 to 12 . In between, the teams will be able to do up to two days of ‘filming day’, with their respective restrictions, being Red Bull one of the teams that always uses these tests as a ‘shakedown’.

