Red Bull goes ahead and will present its car for 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo and DPA Agency

the team Red Bull announced this Thursday that it will present the RB18, the single-seater that the Dutchman will drive Max Verstappen and the Mexican Sergio Pérez in the next season of the Formula 1the next february 9as confirmed by the team in a statement.

Thus, the presentation of RB18the second among the teams on the grid after Hass reveal on February 4 what your car will be (VF-22), will take place two weeks before the first pre-season tests at the Circuit of Barcelonaplanned from February 23 to 25.

The team will allow its fans to be protagonists during said presentation, “putting them at the center” when it comes to revealing what the new RB18 virtually through social networks and paddockdigital platform Red Bull Racing.

Red Bull is ahead of the rest of the teams, waiting for the Haas date to be public, since Aston-Martin will do it on the 10th, while Alpine He will present it one or two days before the tests; Alfa Romeo scheduled it between the Barcelona and Bahrain tests.

In the last weeks it transpired that the teams of F1 will not present their real single-seaters, but will be mockupskeeping the real ones for the tests in Bahrainwhich aim to be televised.

The first day of joint testing is 23 of February, while the season Formula 1 start the next March 20 with the Bahrain Grand Prixmore than a month after the presentation that Red Bull will have.