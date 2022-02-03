Record punishment for Facebook after running into a big problem: what is happening?

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, whose official name changed to Meta. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) — The most powerful part of the social media business model is the network effect: The more people join a network, the more people will want to join. It’s a winner-takes-all phenomenon, and the reason Facebook, for 18 years, has been able to keep adding users to its platform and targeting advertising to them. When something keeps happening for almost two decades, it seems inevitable. But is not.

On Wednesday, Facebook’s user base stopped growing. It was even reduced in some markets. The news, combined with a projection of lower-than-expected revenue growth in the current quarter, rocked the company and caused a stock drop of up to 25% during Thursday morning.

We are not only facing the biggest stock market punishment that the company has received in its history. Facebook has seen how this collapse in its shares was a $220 billion loss in market value, making it the largest ever seen on a stock market value.

In addition, as a result of this disaster, the personal wealth of Mark Zuckerberg, executive director of the firm, could collapse by nearly US $ 24,000 million.

WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Facebook, owned by Meta (Photo: illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)

a critical situation

In any case, we are at a time that Zuckerberg has warned his employees about. Internet platforms and trends, he has explained, can fade as fast as they can grow. He fears the network effect works just as easily in the opposite direction, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified commenting on Zuckerberg’s private conversations.

Users have very specific reasons for using Facebook. Perhaps they like to visit a group or want to wish someone a happy birthday. Each person who leaves lessens the incentive for others to stay.

In the past, the negative network effect has already occurred to a lesser degree on Facebook’s platform, when bugs in the product — such as those that prevent people from logging in or accessing certain features — took too long to fix, the companies said. persons. The growth team closely monitors user behavior to catch problems before they cause a trend of abandoning Facebook. The company has also leaned on acquisitions, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, to breathe new life into the network.

But there are a limited number of people using the Internet in the world, and most of them already use Facebook. Meta also said Wednesday that there is more competition for users’ time, in the form of entertainment products it doesn’t own, such as TikTok.

Where will the growth come from now?

If Facebook has run out of people to add, its growth will have to come from increasing the amount of content its current users create and consume. Facebook has already used a number of ways to artificially inject new types of content into users’ feeds, even if those people don’t follow or befriend new users. For example, Instagram now shows users posts from accounts they don’t follow, and Facebook is encouraging everyone to join groups.

On Wednesday’s call with investors, Zuckerberg said Instagram Reels, a TikTok knockoff, is his best chance to recruit more young people to the site. The company will invest in its growth as quickly as possible, he said, even though it generates less ad revenue than Meta’s flagship products.

In addition, the company has few options. The main reason is increased antitrust scrutiny, which means major acquisitions are off the table.

Those factors help explain why Facebook is throwing everything into the metaverse, a big bet on an immersive internet that relies on virtual and augmented reality. The effort will take years to succeed, if at all. In the fourth quarter, Meta’s Reality Labs division posted an operating loss of $3.3 billion.

“Facebook has its hands tied,” Nikita Bier, a former employee, said on Twitter. “RIP”.

