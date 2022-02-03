Real Madrid 0-1 Athletic Club: Merengues were eliminated from the Copa del Rey 2022

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: match for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey (Photo: @AthleticClub)

Real Madrid fell 1-0 against Athletic Club. At the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, the ‘rojiblancos’ prevailed at the end of the match, eliminated the merengue team and reached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey 2022.

A goal by Alex Berenguer in the 88th minute gave Athletic Club victory over Real Madrid. The Spanish attacker finished off a cross after getting the mark off him and beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Athletic Club achieved a feat by eliminating the two most important teams in Spain in the same Copa del Rey competition. On January 20, they beat Barcelona 3-2 with a goal in extra time of the match. Then, they beat Real Madrid 1-0. In its debut, the rojiblanco club beat Mancha Real of the Second Division of Spain.

RESULTS OF THE QUARTER-FINALS OF THE COPA DEL REY

Athletic Club 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad 0-4 Real Betis

Valencia CF 2–1 Cadiz CF

Rayo Vallecano 1–0 Majorca

Athletic Club, Real Betis, Valencia CF and Rayo Vallecano qualified for the next round. The draw for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey will take place on February 4 to find out the keys to the Spanish tournament.

Real Madrid will face Granada on Sunday, February 6 for LaLiga date 23. The ‘merengues’ are leaders in the standings with 50 points, followed by Sevilla, which is second with 46 and Real Betis (3rd with 40 units). For its part, Athletic Club will face Espanyol on Monday, February 7. The ‘Lions’ occupy the ninth position of the classification.

INCIDENTS

MIN 90+6: Full Time. Athletic Club de Bilbao beat Real Madrid 1-0.

MIN 88: Athletic Club goal! A shot from the edge of the box by Alex Berenguer opened the scoring against Real Madrid.

Álex Berenguer scored 1-0 in Real Madrid vs Athletic Club for the 2022 Copa del Rey quarterfinals. (Video: DIRECTV).

MIN 81: Casemiro finished near the small area and the rival goalkeeper Agirrezabala saved Athletic Club.

MIN 75: Eduardo Camavinga enters to replace Toni Kroos at Real Madrid.

MIN 60: Change in Real Madrid, Isco Alarcón enters to replace Vinicius Jr.

MINUTES 59: Luka Modric’s foul is punished with a yellow card.

min 52: The VAR intervenes in the match and indicates that there is no penalty against Real Madrid for an alleged handball by Nacho.

min 46: Álex Berenguer joined Athletic Club to replace the injured Nico Willians.

MIN 46: The complementary stage of the match began between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao

MIN 45+2: The first half is over. They equal 0-0 Real Madrid and Athletic Club.

min 45: Nico Williams was felt and left the field of play injured.

min 42: Yellow card for Dani García for a foul on Vinicius Jr.

min 33: Inaki Williams he was about to score the first for Athletic Bilbao, but Militao cleared the danger.

MIN 26: Rodrygo ends over the arch Athletic Bilbao and goes to the hands of goalkeeper Agirrezabala.

MIN 23: Toni Kroos booked with a yellow card for a foul on Yeray.

min 12: Nacho blocked Dani García’s shot and prevented his bow from falling.

MINUTES 09: Dani García finished off from outside the area and Courtois saved the goal of the Real Madrid.

MIN 05: Goalkeeper Courtois went out of his area, anticipated Inaki Williams and removed the danger.

MIN 01: The match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club de Bilbao started

Real Madrid and Athletic Club enter the field of play

CONFIRMED LINE-UPS OF REAL MADRID VS ATHLETIC CLUB

athletic club: Julen Agirrezabala, Óscar De Marcos, Yuri Berchiche, Íñigo Martínez, Yeray Álvarez, Raúl García, Dani García, Mikel Vesga, Iker Muniain, Iñaki Williams and Nico Williams.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernández, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Casemiro, Lucas Vázquez, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

PREVIEW OF REAL MADRID VS ATHLETIC CLUB

“It is a very important match for us.. Playing in the quarterfinals of this competition makes us very excited. It will be a difficult clash in an extraordinary environment, such as San Mamés”, he pointed out. Carlo Ancelotti in the pre-match.

“We collided with a strong rival. We have to get the best out of it because that’s how it is. We have played a lot with Athletic this season, and we did well. It will be an even match”, added the Italian coach of Real Madrid.

Likewise, Marcelino gave his impressions of the match. “Why aren’t we going to be able to do it the next game if we’ve been so close? That’s the mindset we have. We are capable ”, he started with all the Spanish.

“And here we have a differential element that brings us closer to that distance between the two teams and that is the fans. We have that support and they will do it to the death, ”he said about the ‘main’ weapon in Copa del Rey.

“We are a team that is doing very well, it is very difficult to beat us. We have the illusion to win. We are going to do everything on our part to bring joy to the fans,” she said.

“It would be nice to eliminate Barcelona and, shortly after, Real Madrid”closed with all Marcelino before a vital clash with the ‘whites’ at home.

