Raúl returns to ownership

Gerardo Martino will send Rogelio Funes Mori to the bench, he goes without Edson Álvarez and will make three changes at the rear.

El Tri lineup: Raúl returns to the starting 11

For: Emmanuel R. Marroquin FEB. 02. 2022

Raúl Jiménez returns to the starting lineup, although there are numerous changes in Gerardo Martino’s lineup for Mexico vs. Panama in the Concacaf Octagonal.

‘Tata’ Martino will keep William Ochoa in goal and will change almost his entire defense, three of the four elements that appeared in the game against Costa Rica last Sunday will be relieved.

Only Cesar Montes He stays in the center from the start, but now he will have at his side in that position Nestor Araujo, who was in the game against Jamaica within this FFIFA Date and who will go in place of Héctor Moreno, drops due to suspension.

On the right side will be Julio Cesar ‘Cata’ Dominguez instead of ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, who was also against the Jamaicans for almost the entire game, after Jorge Sánchez was injured early.

The left side will be occupied this Wednesday by Gerardo Arteaga, who saw minutes in previous games as replacement for Jesús Gallardo and who was one of the surprises in this call.

Edson Álvarez will not play after leaving due to injury and Héctor Herrera has the support of ‘Tata’ Martino, in addition to the fact that he is shaping up to play in midfield with Andrés Guardado and Charly Rodríguez.

Thus, the 11 Gerardo Martino starters that can be seen tonight for Mexico’s duel against Panama at the Azteca is the following: Guillermo Ochoa; ‘Cata’ Domínguez, César Montes, Néstor Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga; Hector Herrera; ‘Charly’ Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; ‘Chucky’ Lozano, Alexis Vega and Raul Jimenez

The Mexican team He comes to this game in third position with 18 points. Canada leads the Concacaf qualifying standings heading into Qatar 2022 with 22 units.