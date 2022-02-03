Qualifications of the Mexican National Team after the victory against Panama

ESPN presents the notes that the Mexican National Team obtained against Panama, in the eleventh Concacaf qualifying duel heading to Qatar 2022

Mexico gave a bad game against Panama and got the victory from the blot at 80′, in a duel with added pressure because a slip against the Central American team meant leaving the qualifying zone for Qatar 2022, after a previous draw against Costa Rica and a bad action on the court during the last duels.

Mexican team imago7

The Tri goalkeeper became a factor so that, due to a poor collective performance, the team did not go to rest with a couple of goals in the basket. His most notable action during the first round was a cover against a low shot from Fidel Escobar, who violated the entire defensive line after a free kick that landed on his boots during the 20th minute.

In the complement, accompanied by luck, the goalkeeper covered a shot by José Luis Rodríguez with his face that was on a direct path to the bottom of the frame.

The center back, qualified as a left back, gave a good presentation on that flank in defense, although he walked his lane towards the offensive sector with little danger. He came out of exchange at 68 ‘for Julián Araujo.

The defender had a quiet night as the minutes progressed, due to the fact that Panama lost its offensive direction and limited itself to taking advantage of the dead ball, although it made a serious error in the first third of the field during the first half.which became a split towards Ochoa’s goal and ended in a dangerous play.

The center-back did not actively participate in an error or failure in defense, however, the Tri’s first line was fragile against Rolando Blackburn and companydue to his poor performance in previous duels, which he has carried like a slab on his back throughout the tie.

The left back took about 30 minutes to carburize on his flank, however, he showed good action on his lane with overflows and crosses. His best play was offered at 37 ‘with a stroke to the area that Raul Jiménez did not connect correctly.

For the second consecutive game, the midfielder served as a mixed midfielder and did so poorly towards both ends of the pitch. On defense, he again delivered a remarkable amount of balls to the opponent and on offense he didn’t have finesse on key passes for the plays to prosper.

The first period of the duel was not good for the eleven representatives of El Tri and the midfielder was no exception, as he went unnoticed on offense and gave his place to 69′ for ‘Tecatito’ Coronawho changed the face of the collective attack.

The midfielder also did mixed work on the field and his actions were plagued by imperfections in the strokes for his more advanced teammateswhile in defense it allowed spaces for Panama to advance.

The speed and overflow of the attacker on the right was not enough on this occasion to violate the opponent’s goal, as Éric Davies was up to the duel and made him uncomfortable every time he tried to pass him or team up with his teammates.

As a left winger, the striker contributed with splits and cuts towards the center of the area, however, it was not enough to find the necessary combination to open the Panamanian bolt. The clearest in his boots was a volley at 73 ‘, which did not hit inside the three posts and sent over the crossbar.

The center forward showed a version far removed from what he has shown with El Tri, as he repeatedly failed to face the frame and even missed simple short passes.. After a murky night, Jiménez vindicated himself until 80′, with a goal from the penalty spot that ultimately meant victory.

Substitutes

The offensive midfielder entered the 66th minute for Hirving Lozano and once again raised his hand for the coach to consider lining him up for more minutesas he brought freshness to the Mexican attack, with more accurate passes and movements in the attacking third.

The left-back debuted in an official duel with El Tri and his entry onto the field at 68′ left good feelings, to consider him as a candidate to one of the weakest positions in the starting eleven, with Luis Rodríguez and Julio César Domínguez as alternatives.

The ‘Tecatito’ slowly resumes his level with the national team and also revolutionized the Tri’s offense from his entry to 68 ‘, with overflows and much more precise passes.

The entry of the midfielder to 82, after the goal, meant closing the game before the departure of attacker Alexis Vegahowever, put pressure on Panama on their own court and this resulted in one more attacker on several occasions.