Price of the dollar today February 1, peso advances in the session

Today, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5405 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advanced almost 2 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.5939 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated slightly.

A weakened greenback is behind the second session in a row that the Mexican peso closes with gains in the foreign exchange market, where investors are beginning to lose risk aversion, betting on emerging currencies such as the peso.

In the local economic panorama, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights the new results of the remittances that were captured in Mexico this 2022 to constitute the highest growth registered with 10 thousand 989.39 million dollars from abroad.

After the mark reached this year, the 2003 record was the highest with the most pronounced increase, with 5 thousand 324.24 million dollars.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5939 – Sell: $20.5939

HSBC : Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.10

Banamex : Buy: $19.94 – Sell: $21.09

Bancomer: Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.82

Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.70 – Sale: $21.70

IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Monex: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $21.16

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.29

Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Santander: Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $21.15

Exchange: Purchase: $20.0389 – Sale: $21.0494

Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.20

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 38,703.3 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.15 pesos, for $27.78 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

