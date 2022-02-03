Price of the dollar and exchange rate today, Thursday, February 3 in Mexico

East Thursday February 3the price Y exchange rate average of dollar in Mexico It is 20.60 pesos. To purchase can be found at 20.56 pesos Yet the sale in 20.68 pesos.

For the third consecutive day of opening, the Mexican peso remains without considerable losses. This despite, and taking into consideration, that at yesterday’s close it ended at 20.54 pesos according to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). Although the streak looks positive, a new slowdown is not ruled out, in accordance with the forecasts of economic experts.

Exchange rate of the dollar in Mexican banks on Thursday, February 3

Citibanamex buys at 20.13 pesos and sells at 21.26 pesos.

Banorte buys at 19.25 pesos and sells at 20.65 pesos.

HSBC Mexico buys at 20.13 pesos and sells at 20.86 pesos.

BBVA Bancomer buys at 20.04 pesos and sells at 20.92 pesos.

Banco Azteca buys at 19.80 pesos and sells at 20.49 pesos.

Santander buys at 20.30 pesos and sells at 21.83 pesos.

