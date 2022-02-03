premieres and recommendations for the weekend of February 4

Do not miss some of the most anticipated premieres of this 2022 and be the first to buy tickets

The drama invades the cinemas of Barcelona, ​​although this does not mean that there is not a small dose of action, terror or romance. Do not miss some of the most anticipated premieres of this 2022 and be the first to buy tickets.

This drama is set in the tumultuous Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. buddy (Jude Hill) is a nine-year-old boy who grows up in an environment surrounded by labor struggle, cultural change, interreligious hatred and sectarian violence. For his part, he dreams of a future far removed from troublebut, in the meantime, he finds solace in his passion for cinema, in the girl in class with whom he has a crush, and in his charismatic parents and grandparents.

Marianne Winckler (Juliette Binoche) is a renowned author who decides to write a book about Precarious work, since it is in the situation in which it finds itself. To do so, hiding his identity, get a I work as a cleaner in a town in Normandy, in the north of France, and discovers a life ignored by the rest of society in which every euro earned or spent matters. Although it is a tough experience, the solidarity between her and her classmates creates strong ties. In addition, mutual help leads to friendship, and this to trust, but what happens to this trust when everything comes to light?

Emmanuele (Sophie Marceau), a novelist with a full private and professional life, sees how her universe is altered when his father Andre (André Dussollier), 85, is hospitalized after suffering a stroke. The man, who had always been curious about nature and a passionate lover of life, waking up to find himself diminished, weakened and dependent, asks his daughter to help you To die.

The true story about the intense friendship between the world-renowned Danish best-selling writer Karen Blixen (‘Out of Africa’) and the promising young poet Thorkild Bjornvig in the late forties.

Karen Blixen (Birthe Neumann), at 63, has achieved success and has many numbers to be the next writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. After writing his memorable novel ‘Out of Africa’ and giving up the famous farm, he returns to his native Denmark. reinventing himself as a literary sensation. She remains an isolated genius, though her life falters the day she meets the talented 29-year-old poet Thorkild Bjørnvig (Simon Bennebjerg). Karen, she promises the passionate young man literary stardom if he, in return, obeys her unconditionally, even if it means lose everything in your life.

Suzanne (Almudena Amor) has to leave your whole life as a model in Paris to return to Madrid after his grandmother Pilar (Vera Valdez) suffered a stroke. Years ago, when Susana’s parents died, her grandmother raised her as if she were her own daughter. Susana needs to find someone to take care of Pilar, but what should only be a few days with her grandmother, will end up becoming a terrifying nightmare.

When Bernice (Sofia Boutella) disappears in the treacherous border of the city of samurai townhis grandfather, the warlord known as Governor (Bill Moseley), frees hero (Nicolas Cage), a unscrupulous bank robberfrom prison to entrust him a mission. This consists of get his adopted granddaughter back and, to guarantee that he will keep his word, you dress him in a leather outfit fitted with pumps that will be destroyed in a period of five days. During this adventure, he will not only seek to find the girl, but also redeem himself from his sins.

This film tells the love story between Alan Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), two boys who grow up, start dating their respective gangs and end up meeting in high school and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. The story shows the difficulties involved in navigating first love.

After years of silence, the legendary Basque punk band La Polla Records return to the stage to say goodbye, which reaches thousands of his followers who are preparing for the event. On the occasion of the definitive tour of the group, its charismatic vocalist, Evaristo Paramos, revives 40 years of history from his town in Euskadi. It’s been a long time since Polla Records first went on stage in 1979.

In this bizarre story of some villagers who revolutionized enraged music with songs that became hymns for many of his followers We will immerse ourselves in their songs, photographs, animation fragments and old videos of the band. A thousand and one concerts remain in the memory.