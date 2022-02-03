pregnant and the first maternity photo

The picture of Rihanna with a maternity belly walking with her boyfriend, Asap Rocky, through New York a few days ago with whom we discovered that she is expecting her first child continues to impact us. We haven’t gotten over it, we’re talking about the surprise, of course, and when we’re still assimilating it, the singer surprises us with another image on Instagram with which she shows us your true pregnancy status with the (already great) maternity belly what you have right now.

The happy news that Rihanna is going to be a mother was revealed days ago by People magazine, but now it has been the artist herself who has decided to share her status with the world. In one of her IG accounts, she has published a carousel of photos in which the first one poses in a bathroom while she observes her “tummy”, already quite bulging although there are still months ahead to continue growing.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The first photos of her pregnancy

Happy and proud, very carefree, the 33-year-old artist has shown the world her maternity belly by choosing to go out in the Harlem area with her boyfriend a look in which she wore a long fuchsia pink down jacket buttoned at the chest and open, exposing his voluminous belly above torn jeans with the length dragging on the floor. As a complement, numerous chains hanging on her belly.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

There has been no need, nor at the moment there has been, official confirmation of the pregnancy. Rihanna has made it clear with these images in New York. Now the great unknowns that she remains to discover is exactly how long she is pregnant, that is: when the baby will arrive. And if she is a boy or a girl (or twins, who knows!). What is certain is that we are very happy for the singer and that we will follow her in the coming months with even greater interest. The family of ‘mini-celebs’ will grow. Congratulations!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io