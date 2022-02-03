Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets the best rating of the franchise by users on Metacritic – Nintenderos

You have available on the web the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: this is data in relation to its users note on Metacritic.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus breaks note record in Metacritic

In this case, the information corresponds to the note that the game is receiving in Metacritic by users. Apparently this is the best that the games of the franchise have received.

These are the shared data:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has received a score of 8/10 from Metacritic users.

Black and White comes close with 7.6/10 and White 2 and Black 2 even closer with 7.9/10.

Both Pokémon X and Y and Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire received marks of 7.5/10.

Pokémon Sun and Moon received a rating of 7.6/10 and Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon received a 7.7/10.

Let’s Go scored 6.3/10 and Sword and Shield 4.6/10.

Our guides

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

Fountain. Via.