PlayStation 5 reaches 17.2 million consoles sold, PS4 116.8 million

Sony has announced its financial results for the last quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31. PlayStation 5 reaches 17.2 million consoles sold since its launch in November 2020 and PlayStation 4 has sold 116.8 million of consoles, that is, in the last quarter of 2021, 3.9 million PS5 and 200,000 PS4 consoles were sold.

PlayStation 5 sales are affected by the difficulty of manufacturing more units, which is why PS5 is not reaching the company’s forecasts. Hiroki Totoki, financial director, assures that PS5 demand is very high but component supply is limited and chip shortageyes; believes that this problem will continue during the next fiscal year, which begins in April 2022. Sony expected to sell 22.6 million PS5s as of March 31 and is now targeting 19.3 million; however he is confident that over time sales will pick up and the level of sales will pick up with an increase in sales outside of the strongest Christmas months.

Quick note: Sony originally expected to ship 22.6m PS5 units by March 31, 2022. It now expects to reach just 19.3m. However, Sony says they expect to make up the difference over time. Expect non-holiday quarters to see high sell-in too. https://t.co/gWh6tYsn3p Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 2, 2022

48 million subscribers on PS Plus

PS Plus subscription service as of December 31, 2021 reaches 48 million, 600,000 more than in the same period last year. PlayStation Network adds 111 million active users per month.

Subscriptions continue to be an important part of the business too. PlayStation now has 48 million PS+ subscribers and 111 million monthly active users across its online network. That’s around 43% of accounts that pay a monthly fee. pic.twitter.com/m8o8GzNNoa— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 2, 2022

A record year for Sony

Despite manufacturing limitations, Sony has had a record year and breaks the usual cycle of each generation -with a first year of losses due to the costs of the new console- thanks to digital sales and the growth of online subscriptions. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition -the version without a disc player- is sold without losses, something that does not usually happen -in the case of PlayStation- so soon.

Some key takeaways: -Record year for Sony. Despite the issues with PS5 supply, Sony has broken the cyclical nature of the console industry through strong digital/subscription growth. – PS5 disc ver. selling at a profit per unit, helping with overall profitability. Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 2, 2022

Operating income increased 12.1 billion yen year-over-year due to lower expenses and an improvement in PS5 hardware profitability, offset in part by lower sales of first-party and third-party games, as well as PS4 consoles and peripherals. . This is the second-best quarter in PlayStation history for revenue and the best in terms of operating income during the Christmas season -third quarter-.

Aside from PlayStation, Sony completed the sale of Game Show Network, a division of Sony Pictures, to Scopely for just over $1 billion. In this aspect, the film division grew by 141% compared to last year thanks to the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the license of Seinfeld on television