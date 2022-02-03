Players of the “All Stars” of the Caribbean Series are revealed

year after year in Caribbean Series the best are selected players by position regardless of the team, simply because they stand out so much in said event.

While Venezuela fell to Colombia and were disqualified and the Dominican Republic beat Mexico, both DR and Colombia will measure strength in the Final Series where there will be a decisive game.

C-Christian Bentaucurt (Panama)

1B-Rey Rodriguez (Colombia)

2B-Robinson Cano (Dominican)

SS-Hanser Alberto (Dominican)

3B-Niuman Romero (Venezuela)

LF-Felix Perez (Mexico)

RF-Danry Vazquez (Venezuela)

DH-Juan Francisco (Dominican)

P-Tyler Alexander (Dominican)

Reliever-Luis Castillo (Dominican)

The Dominican Republic dominates with players in said list, they have a total of five participants, Venezuela has two, Panama and Colombia only have one each.

The most outstanding offensively was Robinson Canó, who in the first games of the Caribbean Series was extremely ardent and spent the rest of the series as one of those hitters that the pitchers did not want to throw strikes at.