“Play at home”, the comedy produced by Adam Sandler that seduced the Netflix public

Produced by Adam Sandler, “Play House” includes many “Bad News Bears” references. (Netflix)

several years ago Adam Sandler landed on Netflix with all his movies. In doing so she took his team, including the comedian kevin james. In play at home (home-team2022), which after a few days on the platform climbed to second place among the favorite films, with more than 21 million views tells the true story of the American football coach Sean Payton (James), who after becoming champion with the New Orleans Saints was accused of planning intentional injuries to rivals in games. Suspended from the national league, he ended up almost by chance coaching his nine-year-old son’s team.

Kevin James (“The King of Queens”) stars in and co-produces this comedy. (Netflix)

It’s a bit of a controversial start for a comedy, but at the same time it’s surprising that something that seems like the script of a thousand movies is also a true fact. Perhaps that twist of training children was what caught the eye; the rest had to be adjusted a bit. Of course there is a lot of poetic license and crazy moments, but most importantly, the real story was respected.

The disgraced successful coach who is going to coach the losing team has many great titles that support him as a formula, but Bad News Bears (1976) was the comedy that changed everything. Y play at home includes many references to that great box office success.

“Play at Home” tells the true story of New Orleans Saints football coach Sean Payton. (Netflix)

Produced by Sandler alongside James, the film is branded by production company Happy Madison. The presence of friends from the house as the great comedian Roy Schneider is almost a nod to the fans, but they are also Gary Valentine or Allen Covertall of the same family of the genus.

Kevin James is a comedy star since he starred in all nine seasons of The King of Queens (1998-2007) but then, in 2009, he achieved his greatest success in cinema with mall hero (Paul Blart: Mall Cop). Even with ups and downs, her face remains valid in the field of humor.

The comedy “Play at home” climbed in a few days to second place in the ranking of most watched movies on Netflix.

But the commercial hook that ends up making this film successful is probably the presence of Taylor Lautner, who plays the young and inexperienced coach of the children’s team without obtaining good results. Lautner will always have a loyal audience for his role as Jacob Black in the saga of Twilight. After 10 years he continues to enjoy that enormous phenomenon, but he still has not been able to redirect his career. Here he gets a light and fun role, surrounded by great comedians.

The performances of Taylor Lautner (“Twilight”), Roy Schneider, Gary Valentine and Allen Covert are other high points of the film. (Netflix)

As always, the protagonist who has committed a serious offense must go a long way to see if he achieves redemption. The story does not go down any new path, but it complies with the rules of the genre. It has some funny scenes, some more risky jokes (in the style of Sandler productions) and its short duration makes it an entertainment without twists or pretensions.

For those who love sports movies and the familiar tone, this one has the ingredients well used, without spectacularity but without fissures either.

