Piero Hincapié appears in Ecuador that points to Europe

America Cup.- At just 19 years old, Piero Martín Hincapié is one of the youngest elements for Ecuador in the Copa América, in which he already stands out as a starter and helped his team stay alive to advance to the quarterfinals.

The center-back who only made his debut this year with Talleres de Córdoba in the first division of Argentina, only played three games in his country’s Independiente del Valle, a team that sold him for a million dollars to Argentine soccer after debuting.

According to the media, Impacto Deportivo de Argentina, that Talleres received an offer for less than four million dollars, the same that would be rejected, since one between seven or eight million is expected. The team name is not specified.

A few months ago, it was rumored that clubs like Atlético de Madrid, Newcastle, Bayern, Celtic and even PSG are targeting the tricolor defender.

Hincapié is one of the youngest players to debut with his country’s senior team, Hincapié stood out as part of the Independiente del Valle team that won the Cup

South American against Colón in 2019. But where he had a more leading role was in the 2020 U-20 Copa Libertadores, where they beat Flamengo in the semifinals and River Plate to be champion.

At just 19 years old, he was summoned for the first time to the national team for the Conmebol qualifying date in June, where they faced Peru, losing 2-1.

But without a doubt, in this Copa América he has been one of the most trusted players for Gustavo Alfaro, who has used him in all the group stage matches, where he has teamed up as central defender with the experienced Robert Arboleda.

Hincapié stands out for being one of the players with the best aerial game, but he also has an outstanding speed that helps him to reach the routes.

Now he will have the difficult task of stopping Argentina’s forward rival Ecuador in the quarter-final round.