PHOTO: They capture a “potentially dangerous” asteroid that will approach Earth next month

The planetoid, which has a diameter of 1.3 kilometers, will approach 4.5 million kilometers from our planet on March 4.

The Virtual Telescope Project managed to photograph the asteroid (138971) 2001 CB21 last Sunday, a celestial body classified as “potentially dangerous” that will pass close to Earth on March 4, as reported through its website.



The celestial object will approach 4.5 million kilometers from our planet, that is, about thirteen times the average lunar distance, in what they say will be a “relatively close and obviously sure“for Earth.

Likewise, it is detailed that the snapshot was taken remotely with the robotic unit ‘Elena’ (PlaneWave 17″ + Paramount ME + SBIG STL-6303E) when the planetoid was about 35 million kilometers from our planet and was slowly approaching The telescope was able to track the movement of the asteroid.

Discovered on February 2, 2001 by the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR) Systematic Near-Earth Asteroid Tracking and Locating Program, (138971) 2001 CB21 has a diameter of 1.3 kilometers.

Last January 18 the asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1whose diameter exceeds 1,000 meters, approached 1.98 million kilometers from Earth – the closest distance from our planet in the next two centuries – at a speed of two degrees per hour.

An international group of astronomers discovered this Tuesday the planetoid 2020 XL5, which belongs to the so-called Trojan asteroids, which follows the Earth’s orbit, a circumstance that makes it only the second object of this type ever detected in the path of our planet. .

